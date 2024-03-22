Paul Rudd Tells Us The ‘Lows’ Of Playing A Ghostbuster: ‘It’s The Thing That Nobody Really Tells You About’
He's not the only one who feels this way.
Hey everyone, chill out! The Ghostbusters are back in town, ready to take down new supernatural threats in the comedy thriller Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. According to our official review, the movie returns to a lighter tone and jokier pace that reminds critics of the first two Ghostbusters movies. But even though they have had 40 years of technical evolution since the original Ghostbusters charmed their way through New York City, there are still some issues the cast has to deal with… and Paul Rudd was happy to dish about it to CinemaBlend.
Rudd plays Gary Grooberson, a former science teacher introduced in Ghostbusters: Afterlife who now fights alongside the Spengler family in NYC. But the O.G. Ghostbusters are still part of the story. During a recent interview, Bill Murray talked about how wearing the proton packs is “torture,” because they are bulky and heavy and basically uncomfortable. And Rudd echoed that statement. When I asked him about the highs and lows of being an official Ghostbuster, the comedian admitted:
That seems to be the Catch-22 of the Ghostbusters films. The props department goes to incredible lengths to make the traps, the packs, and the Ecto-1 look as real as possible. But this means that it’s physically taxing on the actors doing the busting. It’s cool that fans want to help restore the Ecto-1 to its original state. But do they also want to run around Manhattan hauling a metal box on their back?
Still, it’s not all pain. There are plenty of reasons to celebrate when playing a Ghostbuster, as Paul Rudd went on to tell us:
In general, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is getting mixed reviews from critics. There are script issues, but most agree that it’s fun, and a strong showcase for co-star McKenna Grace. If busting ghosts isn’t your thing, then circle some of the other upcoming 2024 movies that will be coming to a theater near you soon.
