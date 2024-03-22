Paul Rudd Tells Us The ‘Lows’ Of Playing A Ghostbuster: ‘It’s The Thing That Nobody Really Tells You About’

Hey everyone, chill out! The Ghostbusters are back in town, ready to take down new supernatural threats in the comedy thriller Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. According to our official review , the movie returns to a lighter tone and jokier pace that reminds critics of the first two Ghostbusters movies. But even though they have had 40 years of technical evolution since the original Ghostbusters charmed their way through New York City, there are still some issues the cast has to deal with… and Paul Rudd was happy to dish about it to CinemaBlend.

Rudd plays Gary Grooberson, a former science teacher introduced in Ghostbusters: Afterlife who now fights alongside the Spengler family in NYC. But the O.G. Ghostbusters are still part of the story. During a recent interview, Bill Murray talked about how wearing the proton packs is “torture,” because they are bulky and heavy and basically uncomfortable. And Rudd echoed that statement. When I asked him about the highs and lows of being an official Ghostbuster, the comedian admitted:

Well, the lows are, I did get to pick (the proton pack) up this time, and it's heavy (laughs). Actually having that thing on and holding it between takes, you start to feel it after a while. It's the thing that nobody really tells you about. Even the props department would come out and they put these stands up with wooden beams on it so we could rest the packs, so it wouldn't topple us over.

That seems to be the Catch-22 of the Ghostbusters films. The props department goes to incredible lengths to make the traps, the packs, and the Ecto-1 look as real as possible. But this means that it’s physically taxing on the actors doing the busting. It’s cool that fans want to help restore the Ecto-1 to its original state . But do they also want to run around Manhattan hauling a metal box on their back?

Still, it’s not all pain. There are plenty of reasons to celebrate when playing a Ghostbuster, as Paul Rudd went on to tell us:

But one of the thrills, and there are so many working on this thing, is that I got to experience that. I really did get to wear one of them. I got to drive the Ecto-1. I got to look and inspect what the pack looks like on the inside. I got to look at the car on the inside and, and really inspect and pick up all of this stuff that seems like it should work because it's so heavy and real. And the wires, I see where they're all plugged in and how they light up. It's getting kind of a front row seat to things that I feel like I'm not really supposed to see (laughs), and certainly touch or drive. So there's this kind of feeling of privilege and excitement that comes with it.

In general, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is getting mixed reviews from critics. There are script issues, but most agree that it’s fun, and a strong showcase for co-star McKenna Grace. If busting ghosts isn’t your thing, then circle some of the other upcoming 2024 movies that will be coming to a theater near you soon.