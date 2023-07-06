Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen & More | ‘Indiana Jones’ Interview
Watch Harrison Ford, Pheobe Waller-Bridge, Director James Mangold and the rest of the 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' cast discuss Indy's final adventure.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Boyd Holbrook, as well as filmmaker James Mangold, join CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb to discuss the epic conclusion of the franchise. Watch as they discuss Indy’s kill count, the awe of working on such an iconic IP, pulling off that insane third act and more!
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:19 - Why Phoebe Waller-Bridge Considers This Film A ‘Dream Come True’
01:10 - Harrison Ford Learns Indiana Jones' Body Count (With A Crazy Twist)
02:30 - James Mangold Breaks Down The ‘Ingredients’ Of An ‘Indiana Jones' Movie And Aging The Character
04:36 - Mads Mikkelsen On Dr. Voller’s True Motivations
05:15 - Harrison Ford Credits George Lucas’ Characters For Giving Him ‘A Wonderful Career’
06:44 - James Mangold On Dealing With The Nostalgia That Hit Him While Filming
8:00 - The ‘Dial Of Destiny’ Cast Breaks Down The Film’s Ending, And Why It Shouldn’t Surprise Fans
13:00 - Outro
Jeff is a film buff who is ridden with gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
