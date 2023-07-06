Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby & More | 'Mission: Impossible 7' Video Interview
Watch Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Director Christopher McQuarrie and there rest of the 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' cast discuss the upcoming film.
Director Christopher McQuarrie and the cast of “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One,” including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis, sat down to discuss the making of the franchise's seventh installment. They tackle the debate on the use of A.I. in the moviemaking business, the incredible feats met while shooting a car chase with Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise handcuffed to one another, and more.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:28 - ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1” Cast On The Impact Of A.I. In Storytelling
03:08 - Shooting A Chase Scene While Handcuffed To Tom Cruise
05:44 - Is Simon Pegg Ready To Say Goodbye To Benji?
06:41 - Where Did The Cast Have The Most Fun Shooting On Location?
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley