Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby & More | 'Mission: Impossible 7' Video Interview

Director Christopher McQuarrie and the cast of “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One,” including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis, sat down to discuss the making of the franchise's seventh installment. They tackle the debate on the use of A.I. in the moviemaking business, the incredible feats met while shooting a car chase with Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise handcuffed to one another, and more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:28 - ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1” Cast On The Impact Of A.I. In Storytelling

03:08 - Shooting A Chase Scene While Handcuffed To Tom Cruise

05:44 - Is Simon Pegg Ready To Say Goodbye To Benji?

06:41 - Where Did The Cast Have The Most Fun Shooting On Location?