‘Now We’re Getting Weird.’ Hayley Atwell Admits She’s A Well-Known Klepto On Sets And May Have Taken Tom Cruise's Gym Socks

The 2025 movie schedule has finally delivered on the many promises held in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. While that “symphony of danger” has given us Ethan Hunt’s last impossible mission and amazing performances from lead Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Angela Bassett and many more, the popcorn sharing cast is pretty clearly a close one behind the scenes. So close, apparently, that everyone is aware of Atwell’s propensity for theft on set, and now we know just how “weird” some of the items she steals can be.

What’s Been Revealed About Hayley Atwell Stealing From Mission: Impossible Sets?

It’s not unusual for actors to admit to taking things from movie or TV sets, especially when they’re nearing the end of their tenure for a long-running franchise or television series. However, once and potential future Marvel star Hayley Atwell seems to have developed quite a habit of filching items, not just from sets, but from restaurants and even her fellow Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning stars.

When promoting the film, the fashionable double train wearer appeared in an intriguing interview with MTV , known as LightsCameraDebate, with her co-star Simon Pegg. It was the long-time Benji Dunn actor who revealed that Atwell is known on set as “Klepto Atwell,” because of her “rampant thievery,” which led to this exchange between the actors and their interviewer, Josh Horowitz:

Atwell: Don’t judge what you don’t understand. It’s my process. I stole [from set] a salt and pepper shaker, an ashtray, a necklace, a watch, some unclassified documentation that I found in a drawer, some fossils, some fake glass, Tom’s gym socks…

Horowitz: OK, now we’re getting weird.

Pegg: Unused, right?

Atwell: [Looking down and fiddling with some of her jewelry] Well…debatable. That’s questionable. I mean he’s a very clean man.

WOW. I don’t think I have ever heard an actor openly admit to taking this many things from any one set they’d been on before. What really gets me is that none of the items seem to have any particular memories attached to them for Atwell. She just listed off the most random things. Who needs fake glass? Was it a complete item (like a drinking glass) or just a rando chunk of fake glass from something that’d been smashed on camera?

I have so many questions, and we haven’t even gotten to the whopper reveal of Ms. Atwell (who’s gotten some good advice from Cruise during her time working with him) possibly stealing the used gym socks of the franchise’s stunt-focused leading man . As a sock lover, I can honestly say that it would never occur to me to take another person’s dirty socks, regardless of how clean that person typically is. So, my sincerest hope is that the floating shoulder queen is kidding here, but there’s really no way to know.

If you think that was everything related to The Final Reckoning that Atwell copped to stealing, you have another thing coming. You can take a look at the clip to see what else she admitted to, below:

I’m sorry…WHAT?! She managed to remove actual items from an aware human being (co-star Greg Tarzan Davis) as they sat together for interviews and then reveal that she’d stolen from him and he had no clue? Sounds to me that Atwell has learned quite a bit from her M:I character, pro thief Grace, and if she ever decides to leave Hollywood behind, we might just know where her career will take her next.