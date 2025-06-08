I’m Still Thinking About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s Closing Scene, And Simon Pegg’s Take On It Has Me In My Feels

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning!

The Mission: Impossible franchise is known for its outlandish plots and surreal stunts performed by none other than Tom Cruise. However some of the best scenes in the franchise are in the quieter, more emotional stretches of the films. The Final Reckoning takes the sentimental high road when it comes to its conclusion, which is fitting since it may mark the end of the entire M:I series. Simon Pegg recently commented on how he feels about the eighth movie’s closing scene, and I couldn't agree with him more.

Simon Pegg has been doing press for the buzzy 2025 movie release for a little while now. Amid the tour, Pegg caught up with Collider, and he discussed the way director/co-writer Christopher McQuarrie and the rest of the creative team decided to close out this chapter of the franchise. It was long hinted that The Final Reckoning would be the last in the M:I flick but the final scene seemingly leaves the door open for more adventures. When asked if it was the last scene the Mission: Impossible cast shot, Pegg said:

It wasn't the last thing we shot. We shot it in Trafalgar Square. It was kind of emotional, you know? I love the fact that Tom doesn't like to leave the audience feeling like it's the end, even though this is The Final Reckoning. Even if we never make another Mission: Impossible film again, he wants there to be hope. When people leave the cinema, he wants them to be excited and feel like, ‘Oh, you know what? There could be more,’ you know? So, that was exciting. That little moment when we all look at each other, and there's the promise, and that music starts. It's just the best.

For context, the final scene takes place in Trafalgar Square in London, where the entire team meets incognito. Grace, played by Hayley Atwell, hands off the super hard drive that contains the Entity to Ethan Hunt. The team all gives knowing looks to each other, as each is recognizing the incredible journey they’ve been through together. After they exchange glances, they go their separate ways, leaving the future of the IMF -- and the Mission: Impossible franchise -- in question.

There are several moments from the film that have received a lot of attention , like the absolutely unbelievable plane sequence in which Tom Cruise somehow climbs from the outside of one biplane to another. I'm personally still in awe of the submarine dive sequence in this film, which is one of the most heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat moments I’ve seen on the big screen in years. However, it’s not easy to conclude a franchise that has spanned three decades, and the heartwarming final scene deserves all the praise, and feels like a fitting end to one of the best action franchises of all time.

That last moment in Trafalgar Square may not involve explosions, shootouts, or an unbelievable stunt sequence, but it’s exactly what the franchise needs. For the characters themselves, Mission: Impossible has always been about the people who risk everything for each other, time and time again. The emotional weight is present via those final glances and, as a whole, the scene feels like a love letter to longtime fans. So hearing Simon Pegg actually chat about filming the scene gives me chills.

Whether or not we see these characters again, the scene offers closure without finality. I hope we do see these characters again in some form in the future. However, this is still a satisfying and fitting ending, and I’m glad that Simon Pegg felt the same.

See Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in theaters now. It’s one of the most visually stunning, epic movies of the year, so make sure to check it out on the biggest screen possible. Also, stream the rest of the Mission franchise now, as all seven of the films are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.