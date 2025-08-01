Taron Egerton Was About To Get A Tattoo For His New Movie (But Then His Mom Found Out)
A mother's love is forever.
When you think of modern-day stars, there are plenty who have tattoos. I'm sure we could probably even name a few that will appear in films on the 2025 movie schedule. Despite it being less taboo to ink oneself these days, Taron Egerton has never gotten one before. However, he nearly did after filming his latest film, She Rides Shotgun – until his mom found out.
The film features Egerton as Nate, a former convict who is trying to make a life for himself and his daughter (played by Ana Sophia Heger), but they are both chased down by enemies. In the film, Nata sports several different tattoos, all of which were drawn onto Egerton's body, and he openly admitted he loved the process of obtaining and designing them:
Egerton admitted he loved them so much he "very nearly" got one from the film fully tattooed on his body. He had the appointment booked and everything. But at the last moment, his mother found out, stepped in and told him it was a bad idea.
The actor may be 35, but it's nice to know he's still taking his mom into account. Honestly, it's very sweet that a star like Egerton has such a close connection with his mother and took her advice when she stepped in.
Tattoos in general have become even bigger in Hollywood; the Avengers cast getting matching ones always comes to mind when the subject comes up. Major stars like Jason Momoa have taken great care with tattooos and even shared the meaning behind many of them, so it's not like getting a She Rides Shotgun tattoo would have been that outside-the-box of a choice. It just didn't work for Egerton's mom.
I still think if he were to have gotten a tattoo from a film, She Rides Shotgun would have been the one. The movie is thrilling from beginning to end and tells an exciting story about what a father would do for their daughter, and how trauma changes people. The tattoos were just an extra piece of the puzzle.
Egerton's had a big year with Smoke and now She Rides Shotgun in limited theatrical release. People keep asking him about James Bond and Wolverine lately, too. But now I'm mostly curious about whether or not he'll ever bit the bullet and ink himself. Only time will tell.
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.
