Henry Cavill's Mustache Needed Serious Training For 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' | Cast Video Interviews
Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Jerry Bruckheimer and the cast of Guy Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" talk about the making of their new comedy action film.
Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Jerry Bruckheimer and the cast of Guy Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" (including Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Cary Elwes and Babs Olusanmokun) join us to talk about the making of their new comedy action film! Henry Cavill shares his trick to nailing his character's iconic mustache, Eiza González chats about her character's Cleopatra dress and the incredible amount of detail that went into the movie's costumes, and more.
Video Chapters:
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:27 - Henry Cavill And Cast Discuss The Brilliance Of Guy Ritchie’s Collaborative Set & Approach To Comedy
00:03:31 - The True Story ‘Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Is Surprisingly Based On
00:04:24 - Getting Seasick While Filming On Actual Boats
00:05:57 - How Guy Ritchie Makes Everyone In His Cast So Cool
00:07:09 - Eiza González On Wearing Cleopatra’s Dress & The Movie’s Brilliant Touches Of Detail
00:08:14 - Henry Cavill’s Extensive ‘Mustache Training’
00:09:11 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.