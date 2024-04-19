Henry Cavill's Mustache Needed Serious Training For 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' | Cast Video Interviews

Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Jerry Bruckheimer and the cast of Guy Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" (including Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Cary Elwes and Babs Olusanmokun) join us to talk about the making of their new comedy action film! Henry Cavill shares his trick to nailing his character's iconic mustache, Eiza González chats about her character's Cleopatra dress and the incredible amount of detail that went into the movie's costumes, and more.

Video Chapters:

00:00:00 - Intro

00:00:27 - Henry Cavill And Cast Discuss The Brilliance Of Guy Ritchie’s Collaborative Set & Approach To Comedy

00:03:31 - The True Story ‘Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Is Surprisingly Based On

00:04:24 - Getting Seasick While Filming On Actual Boats

00:05:57 - How Guy Ritchie Makes Everyone In His Cast So Cool

00:07:09 - Eiza González On Wearing Cleopatra’s Dress & The Movie’s Brilliant Touches Of Detail

00:08:14 - Henry Cavill’s Extensive ‘Mustache Training’

00:09:11 - Outro