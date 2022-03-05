How Transplant Will Handle The Massive Cliffhanger And 'Fallout' On The Way For Bash In Season 2
Stars Hamza Haq and John Hannah opened up about the long-awaited return of Transplant, and how Season 2 will deal with the big cliffhangers.
Transplant is finally on the way back to NBC with new episodes for the first time in more than a year, and fans who have been waiting since the Season 1 finale back in late 2020 will get some resolution to the cliffhangers. On top of the life-or-death question about Dr. Bishop's fate after his collapse, there was the very big question of the identity of the mystery woman who Bash and Amira were so surprised to see. Fortunately, stars Hamza Haq and John Hannah opened up about how Transplant will handle the fallout in Season 2.
Hamza Haq and John Hannah, who play Dr. Bash Hamed and Dr. Jed Bishop, spoke with CinemaBlend about what's on the way now that Season 2 is finally arriving to reveal what happens next. Looking back to how Season 1 ended, Haq previewed what kind of fallout fans should expect, and how soon the Season 2 premiere will pick up after the cliffhanger of the mystery woman:
Hamza Haq may not have dropped all the spoilers for what's on the way with Bash and the new arrival from the Season 1 finale, but fans don't have to worry that they'll miss out on any drama from the reunion because of a time skip. Season 2 picks up where Season 1 ended, even though there was a long delay in production due to the COVID pandemic. Her return affecting "every aspect of his life" may or may not be a good thing, considering that he has quite a lot on his plate already. His mentor wasn't even conscious when last fans saw him!
With John Hannah's return for Season 2, it is safe to say that Bishop won't be killed off before the opening credits of the premiere, and the actor's comments indicate that he won't spend the full season delivering a comatose performance. Of course, Bishop's condition is at least partly his own fault, since he pushed himself too hard too quickly after his head trauma in Season 1, and Hannah previewed that he's going to have to reap what he sowed in Season 2:
Bishop's collapse was not only upsetting for Bashir in terms of his mentor's life hanging in the balance, but also very poorly-timed for Bash's efforts to keep his place in the hospital. Bishop was his biggest ally with the most power; whatever Bishop's condition after the end of Season 1, it seems unlikely that he'll be back in charge of anything before a recovery period. If at all! While this may be complicated news for both Bash and Bishop, there's certainly plenty to look forward to. As John Hannah noted, what would be the point in watching without some twists, turns, and tension to go around?
See what Transplant has in store to deliver on Season 1 with the Season 2 premiere on Sunday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC in the 2022 TV schedule. The show returns while one of the network's other hit medical dramas is on a brief break (with New Amsterdam returning with some "big consequences" in April), so there's no better time to tune in to new episodes of Transplant. If you need a refresher on what has happened for Bash and Co. so far on the show, you can find the full first season streaming with a Hulu subscription now!
