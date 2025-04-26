NBC's One Chicago Is Running Out Of Episodes This Spring, But Med Already May Be Setting Up Hannah's Big Season 11 Story

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago Med Season 10, called "The Stories We Tell Ourselves" and available streaming now with a Peacock subscription.

Believe it or not, One Chicago fans, the end of the spring 2025 TV schedule is nigh, with no news yet from NBC about whether Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will be back in the fall. The odds seem pretty great, however, and the end of "The Stories We Tell Ourselves" has me pondering Hannah's future in Season 11 far more than worrying about whether Season 11 will ever happen. The Gaffney's ED OB/GYN made a bold offer to her sister, with Dr. Archer wasting no time in pointing out all the complications.

Chicago Med Is Running Out Of Episodes

First things first! With the exceptions of TV seasons cut short by COVID production shutdowns and the SAG-AFTRA/WGA writers strikes, most recent seasons of Chicago Med have run for 22 episodes, and that will evidently be the case again for the current tenth season. That total means that only three episodes are left after the end of "The Stories We Tell Ourselves," which does not seem like nearly enough time to resolve Hannah's storyline from Episode 19... unless Med quickly establishes that the story isn't going anywhere.

Based on the promo, it doesn't look like the next episode is going to put much focus on Hannah's storyline. Check it out:

Chicago Med 10x20 Promo "The Invisible Hand" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Of course, looks can be deceiving, and my money is on the shots of nurses coughing just being edited in a way to spice up the ED nurses faking sick to go on strike after failing contract negotiations. That doesn't mean the storyline will be uninteresting, though. After all, the doctors aren't the only ones who are used to always having the nurses around. Med characters don't need to have an M.D. to be mains!

Hannah's Big Story

I was a little concerned about Hannah in the last episode before "The Stories We Tell Ourselves," because performing a hysterectomy to save her sister's life was a devastating decision, and not one that Lizzy could appreciate right away. In fact, it reminded me of the episode earlier in Season 10 that started out with Hannah bashfully admitting that she might want kids today, only for a tragic turn with a patient.

Seeing Hannah's guilt about Lizzy's hysterectomy immediately made me suspicious that she was going to offer to be the surrogate for her sister's last remaining embryo, especially after Lizzy said that one of her hangups was the idea of "trusting a total stranger" to carry her only remaining chance at having a biological child of her own.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To her credit, Hannah floated the idea by Archer before immediately getting her sister's hopes up by making the offer, although their bonding – potentially involving Captain Crunch Berries – from a few weeks earlier didn't mean that he wasn't still a bit of a curmudgeon with how he expressed his thoughts.

When he didn't buy her attempts to dodge his questions about her blood draw, she said that she was considering offering to carry Lizzy's baby for her. It was clear right away that she didn't have his wholehearted support, since his immediate reaction to learning that the sisters hasn't discussed it yet was "Oh, thank God." He then heaped some reasons on her why it might be a bad idea:

Listen, I know you want to help your sister, but there's some very serious things to consider... It's exceedingly hard to give up a child... Pregnancy's a very emotional experience and you develop an attachment to a child. That's primal.

Hannah countered each of his arguments with a point of her own, including the great line of "You're really trying to mansplain to a pregnancy to an OB/GYN?" Still, I can't help but look at Archer's point of view as possible foreshadowing of what Hannah might deal with in Season 11. She told Archer to "stay out of it" if he's not going to be supportive, but I doubt that'll remain the case!

Of course, nothing was officially decided by the end of the episode, with their final scene ending before Lizzy could agree (or not agree) to the offer, and there are still a few episodes left before the end of Season 10. Hannah made the big offer, though, dismissing Lizzy's protest that Hannah doesn't owe her anything. According to Hannah, she's just "wanting to see my big sister become a mom so I can watch her and learn how."

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Check out old episodes of One Chicago as well as new episodes streaming next day by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

So, is this a storyline that begins in Episode 19 and ends before the closing credits of Episode 22? I can't rule anything out with the fast pace of One Chicago, but I'd be interested in seeing in play out in Season 11. For now, I'll just cross my fingers that a renewal comes sooner rather than later.

One Chicago is going on a brief break, but will be back with new episodes on Wednesday, May 7 on NBC, with Med back in its usual 8 p.m. ET time slot. You can also revisit days gone by streaming with the medical drama streaming on Peacock.