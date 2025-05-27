Chicago Med Was Developing That Finale Twist For Hannah From The 'Very Beginning' Of Season 10, So Now I Need To Rewatch Some Episodes

Spoilers are ahead for the Season 10 finale of Chicago Med on NBC, now available streaming with a Peacock subscription.

As any longtime viewer knows, NBC's One Chicago Wednesdays have been known to end seasons on life-or-death cliffhangers to keep fans on the edges of their seats over summer hiatus. While the 2025 TV schedule didn't end on that kind of stress for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago P.D., the medical drama's ending had me so shocked that I had to shed all embarrassment and admit it to showrunner Allen MacDonald. He revealed that the plan for Hannah (Jessy Schram) to knock on Archer's (Steven Weber) door at the end of Season 10 was in the works all along.

MacDonald had previewed a "powerhouse" performance from Oliver Platt to prepare fans for Dr. Charles' storyline, and teased that Hannah was "carrying" secrets, but I'm guessing that there weren't many fans who predicted Hannah showing up on Dean's doorstep and telling him "We need to talk" after the better part of an hour of her NOT telling Ripley that she was pregnant. I was fortunate enough to watch the finale early to pass some questions along to the showrunner.

I'll admit it now – I'm not usually one to swear, but that particular reveal had me dropping a particular four-letter word out of sheer surprise. Was there truly more to the Captain Crunch that I'd been joking about?! Well, I admitted to the showrunner that I'd been gobsmacked by Hannah knocking on Archer's door, but he kept his cards close to the vest when it came to how long he was setting the stage for that reveal:

LOL. I’m really happy to hear that you were gobsmacked! But beyond that I’m not going to comment.

If we're not getting answers about just who the father of Hannah's child is at the end of Season 10, I'm guessing we can count on a pretty packed start to Season 11 in the fall. NBC is continuing One Chicago Wednesdays with renewals for all three shows. But even though Allen MacDonald wouldn't settle one of the burning questions after Season 10's finale, he did drop a reveal that has me ready to make a list of episodes to revisit via Peacock.

Season 10 was Allen MacDonald's first as Chicago Med showrunner, and perhaps I should have seen something coming on the Ripley/Hannah/Archer front back in the fall after he shared that he was "very much excited" about taking over the Hannah/Ripley storyline and commented on Hannah and Archer's "definitely unique" relationship. When I recently asked how long he'd wanted to add the Season 10 finale twist for Jessy Schram and Steven Weber, MacDonald shared:

The writing staff and myself figured this storyline out at the very beginning of the season and stuck to our guns… very little was changed in how we ultimately executed it.

With a few months ahead without any new episodes of One Chicago, I for one may be heading back into Season 10 to see if there were clues that I either missed or dismissed because I never thought Med would go any further with Hannah and Archer than sharing Captain Crunch behind closed doors.

And to be fair – we don't actually know at this point if there was more than just cereal the last time that Hannah showed up at his apartment out of the blue. Archer is the most logical person for her to confide in about her pregnancy after Lizzy's outburst, and I'm on board with him as her shoulder to lean on.

There are far more questions than answers at this point, and I've been undecided about what I most want to see from Hannah and Archer for multiple seasons now other than liking their chemistry together. The showrunner did tease a bit about Med hitting the 200th episode milestone in Season 11:

We do have plans but still need to work out the specifics.

Alas, I can't end by saying that fans can look forward to a new episode of Chicago Med next week, as the One Chicago dramas likely won't be back for the 2025-2026 TV season until September. In the meantime, you can always revisit earlier installments streaming on Peacock or check out some summer TV options.