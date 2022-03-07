How Transplant's Mystery Woman Will Complicate Bash's Life For The 'Vast Majority' Of Season 2, According To Hamza Haq
By Laura Hurley published
Transplant finally shed some light on Bash's mystery woman in the Season 2 premiere, and there's a lot to look forward to.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 premiere of Transplant on NBC, called “Guardrail.”
Transplant has finally returned to NBC to reveal what happens next for Bashir, Dr. Bishop, and the rest after the Season 1 finale cliffhangers well over one year ago. The biggest question coming out of Season 1 back in December 2020 concerned the identity of the mystery woman who showed up at the hospital, to Bash’s shock and Amira’s delight. “Guardrail” finally revealed who she is to Bash, and star Hamza Haq shared what her return to Bash’s life means for the second season… and fans should prepare for complications.
The mystery woman is Rania, who Bash was supposed to marry back in Syria but who he believed was dead for many years now. He was obviously happy to see that she had survived, but has questions about why she let him believe that she was gone for good for so many years. But what next, now that she’s back and clearly interested in reconnecting with Bash (and Amira)?
Hamza Haq spoke with CinemaBlend about Season 2 and the “fallout” that’s on the way, and explained what her return means for Bash as he’s still trying to find firm footing at the hospital:
Even though Bash himself was initially too shocked by Rania’s appearance out of nowhere to be overjoyed, Amira attached very quickly to this familiar face she never thought she’d see again, and it was clear by the end of the hour that seeing Rania again meant a great deal to Bash. Whether this is solely because she is a link to the life that they’d had to leave behind or because he wants to pick up their relationship where they left off remains to be seen.
Bash is also facing an uphill battle at the hospital with Bishop still bedridden and Dr. Novak potentially presenting a major problem, not to mention some possible conflicted feelings after getting close to Mags only for Rania to reappear. Hamza Haq continued, elaborating on Rania’s return and what it means for Bash, Amira, and everybody else:
Even if Amira hadn’t immediately been ready for her brother and Rania to get married as soon as Rania turned up at the hospital, their night of bonding over “girl stuff” while Bash was busy proved just how valuable Rania could be to their little family unit. Rania doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, in any case, so the story of the mystery woman isn’t over just because Transplant finally shed some light on the mystery.
Now that the show is back nearly a year and a half after its NBC premiere in September 2020, see what happens next for Bash, Rania, and all the rest with new episodes of Transplant on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC in the 2022 TV schedule. If you need to catch up on the first season (or just refresh your memory after the long hiatus), you can find all of Season 1 with a Hulu subscription now.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.