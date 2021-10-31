I Know What What You Did Last Summer's Cast Revealed The Complicated Way They Tried To Figure Out The Show's Killer
The Amazon show's killer was a mystery even to the cast.
With just two episodes left of I Know What You Did Last Summer to be revealed in the coming weeks, the question of who the vicious killer is in the series is high on our minds. Is it one of the members of the friend group seemingly racing against time to stay alive, a member of the small town we’ve overlooked, or a character creeping in the shadows we’ve yet to meet? The Amazon Prime horror series is serving as a high-stakes murder mystery for us as an audience, but apparently it was even more intense on the set.
When CinemaBlend spoke to the I Know What You Did Last Summer cast of the remake, we learned that the stars were just as lost as we are as we binge our way through the show. The show’s lead, Nocturne’s Madison Iseman, who plays twins Allison and Lennon, shared her experience on IKWYDLS:
The series does a killer job of taking us through misdirects. As I told the cast, I found myself suspicious of each of their characters as I went from episode to episode. Ashley Moore plays Riley, the matter-of-fact drug dealer who fell into some serious danger in this week’s episode. Don’t worry, no spoilers here if you haven’t caught up! Moore said this:
Ezekiel Goodman plays Dylan and has an especially complicated story, considering he was in love with Allison, the teen whose death started it all. Goodman apparently had no idea who the killer was either while on the set of the series, but really enjoyed that aspect of it as an actor. As Goodman shared:
Based on what the cast told us, nobody knew how the season would end until it was absolutely necessary to film the sequences to come in the remaining episodes. Brianna Tju, who plays the fabulous but bruised Margot in the show, said that along with making bets they were also doing mental acrobatics on set to find out for themselves if one among them was the culprit. In Tju’s words:
And based on Sebastian Amoruso’s words, who plays Margot’s best friend Johnny, when they did eventually find out who it is, it was thankfully rewarding. That’s what makes a show like this work, but we’ll have to see once the show plays out. As Amoruso said:
I’m sure you have your own theories. The sixth episode of IKWYDLS is streaming on Amazon Prime now with two more episodes to go in the next two Fridays.
