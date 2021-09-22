I Know What You Did Last Summer’s Ryan Phillippe Reacts To The New TV Series

The ‘90s and teen horror was a trendy combo at the time, as the era welcomed fan-favorites like Scream, The Craft and obviously I Know What You Did Last Summer. The latter 1997 movie starred Ryan Phillippe, Jennifer Love Hewitt and real-life couple Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. playing friends hooked into a revenge plot in a small seaside town. In just a couple weeks, Amazon Prime subscribers can get sucked into binging a TV show based on the movie.

It’s been nearly 25 years since Ryan Phillippe starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer, but the actor clearly had a great time on the film because he has no problem being associated with it as an upcoming TV show soon reimagines the story. While speaking to Comicbook.com, he shared his excitement for the Amazon series to premiere with the following:

I'd be open to doing a cameo in something like that. I love the project, and I love the fact that it's held up over time and it still gets a new audience. Every couple of years, people are discovering it in different ways, and all of us original cast members are very much in support of this Amazon series.

These days, Ryan Phillippe is the star of ABC’s Big Sky and a father of three children, two of whom he shares with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon. He’s currently promoting his comedy film with Justin Long and Judy Greer called Lady of the Manor. While on the subject, Phillippe shared more thoughts about the I Know What You Did Last Summer for-streaming remake:

I've heard the new cast is really great, and I can't wait to watch it. We've contributed a little bit from a publicity standpoint, to support the series. It does make you feel a little bit like a dinosaur, the fact that they're remaking projects that you were in. It's like, 'God, how old am I?' I heard, also, Amazon's doing a Cruel Intentions series. So I guess they're just going to go through my catalog and make shows on [my old movies]. It's cool, man. It's exciting. It means that you made something that mattered to people and that they still want to revisit, and that's a compliment.

Not every actor makes a movie as popular and remembered as I Know What You Did Last Summer to see the day where a whole new cast is revitalizing it, do they? Ryan Phillippe shared that he’d be into being part of the show in small ways, but is most really excited to see the Amazon show and how the story will be translated for today’s teens.

Ryan Phillippe is 47 years old and feeling a bit old knowing that one of his famous roles is now being remade, and as he shared, I Know What You Did Last Summer is not the only series that is coming out of one of his nostalgic projects. He noted that there is also a Cruel Intentions series, which would take him back to his 1999 drama that also starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, along with Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer series premieres on Amazon on October 15. The first four episodes will drop all at once, and the other four episodes will come out the subsequent Fridays. The series stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, Sonya Balmores and Bill Heck.