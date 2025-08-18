New Superman Admits It's Hard To Be A Super Dad While Filming A DC Movie, And His Shoutout Is So Sweet

The comic book genre continues to be wildly popular, with a number of shared universes currently competing at the box office. Fans who spent years watching the DC Movies in order were recently treated to James Gunn's Superman, the first movie installment in Gods and Monsters. Actor David Corenswet made his debut as Clark Kent, and recently shouted out his wife for taking care of their young child while he was filming the blockbuster.

Superman was a hit at the box office, and showed the vision co-CEO James Gunn had for the DCU as a whole. The cast of Superman was led by Corenswet, who has a young daughter with wife Julia Warner. In an interview with ET he spoke about trying to balance his movie with being a father, saying:

My answer was just that my wife gets all the credit. I wasn't balancing it. I had to go to work 12 hours a day so she was carrying the brunt of the responsibilities.

He was certainly honest. While co-star Nicholas Hoult was gassing him up for being adorable with his child on the set, Corenswet was sure to put credit where credit is due. Because while he worked hard to bring Superman to life, his wife was the one doing the most childcare in the midst of filming. Talk about a strong partnership.

Corenswet's comments offer a peek behind the curtain on what it's really like filming a dream role like the title character of Superman. He was previously known for starring in Hollywood and The Politician (both of which are streaming with a Netflix subscription), but playing Clark Kent was another level of work entirely... one with especially long hours.

Later in the same interview, Corenswet spoke more about parenting, and about how balancing that and Superman is a very on brand struggle for his signature character. In the actor's words:

When I got home I wanted to be helpful and involved. It's good Superman energy to spend all day flying through the sky and fighting bad guys and then come home and get thrown up on, and you know change diapers. It's good balance.

He's not wrong. The "punk rock" kindness of Superman would extend into parenting, and the Man of Steel has been a father in media before. We'll just have to see if/when that happens in the DCU, and how David Corenswet's real-life influences the DC hero.

It's currently unclear when Superman will reappear, but seeing him in an upcoming DC movie feels pretty inevitable. Hopefully whenever that happens Corenswet is able to balance parenting and work a bit easier. Hey, a guy can dream.

Superman is still in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list and the next DCU movie following suit is Supergirl on June 26th, 2026.