I Thought 1923's Death-Filled Episode Was The Best Of The Season, But One Star's Game Of Thrones Nod Has Me Even More Pumped For What's Next
I'm both excited and terrified.
Spoilers for Season 2 of 1923 are ahead! If you are looking to catch up, you can do so with a Paramount+ subscription. Then, you can stream the finale in the same place this Sunday, April 6.
To this day, Game of Thrones’ Red Wedding lives on as one of the most shocking and lethal episodes of television. However, the last episode of 1923 to air on the 2025 TV schedule tried to give it a run for its money. In the sixth episode of the Yellowstone prequel’s second season, seven characters were killed, leaving me in utter shock. Now, I was already scared (and excited) about what is to come in the finale. However, Sebastian Roché’s comment about it included a nod to GOT moment that’s got me pumped about what’s to come.
After discussing his character’s death in Episode 6, I asked Roché how all the loss that’s happened in Teonna’s life will impact her moving forward. While he wouldn’t give me specifics (obviously), he did reflect on the state Teonna is in and the new chapter that might lie ahead, saying:
While it’s truly tragic that Teonna has lost literally everyone she’s traveled with who cared for her, it’s important to remember that the two villains who were trying to catch her are also gone. So, now she has a newfound freedom to move forward. However, that might not happen without a bit of “fire,” as Sebastian Roché alluded to.
To that point, he ended his comment with a particularly interesting nod to Game of Thrones. Thinking about what could go down in Episode 7, the actor told me:
I’m not going to lie; after watching seven characters die in Episode 6, I was feeling Red Wedding vibes already. While it didn’t all happen in one place, like what went down in Game of Thrones, it was an absolutely ruthless episode of television, where multiple beloved and important people were killed off.
It seems like that could happen again as a battle at the train station brews. Seemingly, an all-out war will break out there in the season finale. That could lead to a massacre of characters that is even more reminiscent of one of television’s darkest episodes, “The Rains of Castamere.”
Also, I’ve had a pit in my stomach for months over my theory that Harrison Ford’s Jacob could die before Spencer gets back. And it feels like a big, unexpected, and Red Wedding-like move like that could be coming toward us.
That theory and these emotions really solidified when I interviewed Darren Mann. The Jack Dutton actor and I spoke about the significance of so many characters meeting their ends in Episode 6, and he told me he thought that was a sign that it was just the beginning of the violence, explaining:
So, prepare for some sort of “freaking wild” episode of 1923, folks.
Spencer Dutton actor Brandon Sklenar has said he couldn’t prepare for this episode without tissues nearby because it’s “profoundly beautiful.” And that, mixed with these two comments that have big Red Wedding energy, have convinced me that come Sunday, we’ll be watching an epic, violent and unforgettable episode of television.
