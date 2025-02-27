I Have An Upsetting Theory About How 1923 Season 2 Could End, And I Really Hope I'm Wrong

Light spoilers for Season 2, Episode 1 of 1923 are ahead! You can stream it now with a Paramount+ subscription and then catch new episodes every Sunday.

I hate that I have this theory about 1923 and its potential ending. However, now that I’ve come up with it, I can’t stop pondering it, which means you get to know about it too. I think by the end of Season 2’s run on the 2025 TV schedule , it’s very possible that both Harrison Ford’s Jacob and Helen Mirren’s Cara could die.

Trust me, I know, that sounds crazy, outlandish and honestly hellish. However, when you think back on how 1923 started it actually makes tragic sense.

I Think Jacob And Cara Will Die Before Spencer Gets To Montana

Here’s the basic gist of my theory, I think somehow, Jacob and Cara Dutton will die before Spencer can make it home.

Spencer actor Brandon Sklenar has teased that 1923’s Season 2 finale is “profoundly beautiful,” and said he couldn’t prep for it without tissues. That tells me a whole bunch of emotional things are going to happen. I assumed his reunion with Alex could be one of them. I also assumed his reunion with Jack, Cara and Jacob would be the other.

However, then I started thinking about what happened to Spencer’s parents, and specifically his mom Margaret before Jacob and Cara got to Montana. That’s when I realized this soldier-turned-hunter might make it back to the ranch, but the couple who raised him could be gone.

Margaret Dutton Died Before Cara And Jacob Could Get To The Ranch

Winter is hitting 1923 hard this season, and I think it’s vital for us to remember that. The Season 2 premiere of the show even featured a voiceover from Elsa Dutton about how brutal and lethal the cold weather can be. She said:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Winter is the killing season. When the hunters among us seek out the weak, the foolish. Only the very strongest of nature’s creatures survive it.

However, even the strongest don’t survive the winter. Elsa, Spencer and John’s mom Margaret didn’t. She froze to death after requesting Jacob and Cara's help and before they arrived in the West, and she was incredibly strong.

Plus, there’s no denying that Cara and Jacob are getting older and they're facing their mortality every single day, all the characters are. So, yeah, I’m worried that like Faith Hill's 1883 character, there might be a challenge during this cold season that takes down Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s characters.

And just think about how profoundly sad it would be if Spencer returned home to find the two people who raised him dead…

It Would Be Tragic In A Profound Way If Spencer Made It Home And His Aunt And Uncle Were Gone

Now, I by no means want this to happen. I love Jacob and Cara, and I desperately need to see them reunite with Spencer.

However, I’ve been thinking a lot about the letter Mirren’s character wrote to her nephew in Season 1 , where she noted that the ranch and his “legacy are in peril.”

Read More About 1923 (Image credit: Lo Smith/Paramount+) After Learning Alex Was Pregnant In 1923, I Asked Julia Schlaepfer About The Theories Surrounding Her Character And The Dutton Lineage

She had to tell him that his older brother died and that Jacob was in terrible shape and could die. Spencer is quite literally one of the only people who can keep the ranch alive, and the only child of James and Margaret left. The land is his legacy, and I think he’ll get back to it.

However, I fear he might get back and Jacob and Cara could be gone. Like his mother Margaret, winter or some other evil adversary or animal could take them. And like his aunt and uncle, Spencer might be left with a barely surviving ranch that he has to rebuild.

It’d be brutally tragic, but it would also be quite full-circle and symbolic in a way. Therefore, I think it’d be an upsetting, heartwrenching, emotional and jaw-dropping way to end Season 2 of 1923.