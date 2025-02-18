1923's Brandon Sklenar Is Already Hyping Up Season 2's Finale By Saying He Couldn't Prep It Without Tissues. I Have A Theory About Why

Well, 1923’s second season hasn’t even premiered on the 2025 TV schedule yet, but we’re already talking about how it could end. Since day one, it’s been pretty clear that a primary point of this Yellowstone spinoff’s story is Spencer Dutton finding his way back to his family in Montana. Now, his journey home is seemingly kicked into high gear in Season 2, and Brandon Sklenar opened up about how it might end, saying he needed tissues just to prep for it.

Obviously, after learning this, I have a theory about why he had to dab away his tears while reading that final script.

What Brandon Sklenar Said About 1923’s Season 2 Finale

While out promoting 1923’s February 23 premiere, Sklenar was asked why he said Season 2’s finale was “one of the best things that [he’d] ever read” on CBS Mornings. In response, the actor confirmed that statement by explaining how he reacted to the script:

I mean, I couldn’t even prep it without, you know, tissues in my hand.

He was then asked what happened to cause such an emotional reaction. While he wouldn’t give away specific details, he did tease what’s coming down the line for Spencer and his family, explaining:

It’s so beautiful, I mean, the way that [Taylor Sheridan] wraps up the second season…it’s just profoundly beautiful. And the way he ties in the love story with Spencer’s journey and just the culmination of all those arcs, I mean, he does it in such a masterful way.

So, we know Spencer and Alex are separated at the start of Season 2, and Spencer hasn’t been back to Montana in years. To that point, Sklenar commented on how his character's feelings about all of that tie into the show’s conclusion this season, explaining:

But he really writes what he believes in and you can see -- just the way he weaves their dedication to the family and how much resiliency they have and their integrity and this, like, undying love that Spencer and Alex have and how they just literally do anything, they will go through anything and traverse anything to find each other.

Well, all these emotions feel like they’re caused by a big climactic event in the Dutton’s history. And I don’t think it’s farfetched to assume that said event is Spencer making it home and finding both his family and Alex there.

I Think This Means We’ll Finally See Spencer Reunite With His Family And Alex

In the trailers for Season 2 of 1923 , we see both Spencer and Alex traversing the globe on their own to get to Montana. Not only is winter seemingly hitting the Duttons hard , but they also have enemies coming after their land. Sklenar’s character is on a mission to get home to save his family, and I have a feeling he’ll do it.

In Season 1, we never got to see Spnecer with his family, and that long-awaited reunion feels like a natural end for this season. It also seems like an inevitably emotional one. Every character in 1923 has been through it – to put it lightly – and Cara and Jacob are counting on Spencer to make it home. Montana is also where Sklenar’s character promised to meet his wife.

If it takes him all season to get there, you bet your bottom dollar I’ll need a box of tissues too to watch it. This has been a long time coming, and based on Sklenar’s comments, I have a feeling all this waiting might really pay off in 1923’s Season 2 finale.