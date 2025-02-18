1923's Brandon Sklenar Is Already Hyping Up Season 2's Finale By Saying He Couldn't Prep It Without Tissues. I Have A Theory About Why
The journey hasn't even begun, but I already have thoughts about how it will end.
Well, 1923’s second season hasn’t even premiered on the 2025 TV schedule yet, but we’re already talking about how it could end. Since day one, it’s been pretty clear that a primary point of this Yellowstone spinoff’s story is Spencer Dutton finding his way back to his family in Montana. Now, his journey home is seemingly kicked into high gear in Season 2, and Brandon Sklenar opened up about how it might end, saying he needed tissues just to prep for it.
Obviously, after learning this, I have a theory about why he had to dab away his tears while reading that final script.
What Brandon Sklenar Said About 1923’s Season 2 Finale
While out promoting 1923’s February 23 premiere, Sklenar was asked why he said Season 2’s finale was “one of the best things that [he’d] ever read” on CBS Mornings. In response, the actor confirmed that statement by explaining how he reacted to the script:
He was then asked what happened to cause such an emotional reaction. While he wouldn’t give away specific details, he did tease what’s coming down the line for Spencer and his family, explaining:
So, we know Spencer and Alex are separated at the start of Season 2, and Spencer hasn’t been back to Montana in years. To that point, Sklenar commented on how his character's feelings about all of that tie into the show’s conclusion this season, explaining:
Well, all these emotions feel like they’re caused by a big climactic event in the Dutton’s history. And I don’t think it’s farfetched to assume that said event is Spencer making it home and finding both his family and Alex there.
I Think This Means We’ll Finally See Spencer Reunite With His Family And Alex
In the trailers for Season 2 of 1923, we see both Spencer and Alex traversing the globe on their own to get to Montana. Not only is winter seemingly hitting the Duttons hard, but they also have enemies coming after their land. Sklenar’s character is on a mission to get home to save his family, and I have a feeling he’ll do it.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In Season 1, we never got to see Spnecer with his family, and that long-awaited reunion feels like a natural end for this season. It also seems like an inevitably emotional one. Every character in 1923 has been through it – to put it lightly – and Cara and Jacob are counting on Spencer to make it home. Montana is also where Sklenar’s character promised to meet his wife.
If it takes him all season to get there, you bet your bottom dollar I’ll need a box of tissues too to watch it. This has been a long time coming, and based on Sklenar’s comments, I have a feeling all this waiting might really pay off in 1923’s Season 2 finale.
However, we have a lot of episodes to get through before that. So, buckle up folks, because 1923 will start dropping new episodes for those with a Paramount+ subscription starting on Sunday, February 23.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Where To Watch Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Online And Stream 2025 Series For Free In The US, UK And From Anywhere
‘It F–ks Me Up.’ Stranger Things’ Vecna Actor Got Real About Playing A Villain, And It’s Not For The Faint Of Heart