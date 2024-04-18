Inside Out 2's Filmmakers Tried To Bring Back A Cut Emotion From The First Movie And Introduce A Whole Bunch New Ones That Didn’t Get Used
How did Inside Out 2 choose its new emotions?
In Inside Out 2, the emotional state of Riley is becoming much more complicated. In the previous film, Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger all took turns at the proverbial wheel steering the young girl through a tumultuous time in her life (her family moving from Minnesota to San Francisco), but the sequel will see things shaken up significantly as the pre-teen becomes a full-on teen and starts going through puberty. A host of new emotions are introduced amid this biological change – including Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment and Ennui – which is a lot… but the original plan for the film actually saw the inclusion of a whole lot more.
Last month, I joined a group of journalists on a trip to Pixar headquarters in Emeryville, California for an early look at Inside Out 2, and director Kelsey Mann and producer Mark Nielsen spoke about the new characters in the movie while fielding questions during a press conference. They revealed that the very first version of the sequel included a total of nine new emotions joining the original five in the story, including one that had been left on the cutting room floor in the making of the first film.
Schadenfreude Continues To Wait To Make Its Big Screen Debut In The Inside Out Universe
If you spend practically any time on the internet, there’s a good chance you are aware of the term “Schadenfreude.” Deriving from German, it’s an ugly emotion that is defined as pleasure taken in the misfortune of others. It’s an idea that one could see the filmmakers at Pixar having a lot of fun with in an Inside Out movie… but thus far, it is 0-for-2 in surviving the various stages of development.
Discussing emotions that were considered but ultimately not used for Inside Out 2, Kelsey Mann explained that he went back to the very earliest versions of the original Inside Out to see if there were any unused gems that could be resurrected for the sequel, and that process led him to reconsider Schadenfreude after it had been previously tossed around as an idea by Pete Docter:
Unfortunately, the filmmakers couldn’t ultimately find a place for it, and it was because its inclusion ended up being part of a bigger problem: early versions of Inside Out 2 were trying to do too much.
The Earliest Version Of Inside Out 2 Had Joy Contending With A Dozen Emotions In Riley’s Mind
Given all of the big changes Riley goes through in Inside Out 2, the plan for the film was to always include new emotions – the trick was to come up with a manageable number. Mann explained that the first cut of the sequel bit off way more than it could chew by having the five established emotions joined by nine others:
It was clear that the number of active characters needed to be trimmed, but, naturally, it wasn’t an easy process to pick who would stay and who would go. Fortunately for Kelsey Mann, he works at a studio with a lot of resources, and he was able to meet with Professor Dacher Keltner, who directs the Berkeley Social Interaction Lab at the University of California, Berkeley:
Mann explained to Keltner that they were the characters being considered to be introduced in Inside Out 2, and he inquired which emotions stuck out to the professor as being the most important for a teenager. The filmmaker continued,
Fittingly, Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment and Ennui are all emotions that can driven from relationships. Anxiety is premeditated stress from external judgement; Envy is the desire to have what others have; Embarrassment is the recognition of shame from others’ eyes; and Ennui covers social detachment. As Kelsey Mann detailed, these are all feelings that come front and center when we are reaching adulthood:
Featuring a stellar cast that includes Amy Poehler (Joy), Phyllis Smith (Sadness), Lewis Black (Anger), Tony Hale (Fear), Liza Lapira (Disgust), Maya Hawke (Anxiety), Ayo Edebiri (Envy), Adèle Exarchopoulos (Ennui) and Paul Walter Hauser (Embarrassment), Inside Out 2 has completed production and is now waiting for its tent pole summer release on June 14. Be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more stories from behind the scenes of the new Pixar feature, and check out our 2024 Movie Release Calendar to discover all of the big movies coming out in the coming months.
