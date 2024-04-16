Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems Inspired Part Of Inside Out 2, And I Absolutely Love Its Influence
This is how Pixar wins.
Benny and Josh Safdie’s Uncut Gems is the cinematic equivalent of a heart attack. Adam Sandler’s Howard Ratner is an unrepentant gambling addict who constantly makes wild decisions and longshot bets, and the movie brings you into his world so vividly that it inspires palpitations. It’s a film perfectly built to raise the anxiety levels of anyone who watches it – and as weird as it may sound, that’s a quality that made it perfect material to study behind the scenes in the development of the upcoming film Inside Out 2.
Last month, I joined a collection of journalists on a trip to Pixar headquarters for an early look at the animation studio’s latest movie, and one of the main things discussed by the various filmmakers was the sequel’s introduction of new emotions. Riley (Kensington Tallman), the young girl character from the first Inside Out, is turning 13 and going through puberty, and that means that Joy (Amy Poehler), Anger (Lewis Black), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Disgust (Liza Lapira), and Fear (Tony Hale) are being joined in Riley’s mind by newcomers like Anxiety (Maya Hawke). Speaking about the newcomer to Riley’s brain during a presentation about camerawork and staging, director of photography Adam Habib explained the special influence of the hyper, orange emotion:
It’s a clever use of the aesthetic: with handheld cinematography, there is a noticeable shakiness that reads like first person perspective. It brings the audience deeper into the movie because you feel like you are standing right beside the characters in moments of tension.
I asked Habib if there were any specific movies or filmmakers that were seen as inspiration for the work, and he provided some neat behind-the-scenes trivia about the making of Uncut Gems:
So how was this practically accomplished in the making of Inside Out 2? Adam Habib provided an example. In the movie, Riley is attending a hockey camp where she hopes to impress the captain of the high school team, Valentina 'Val' Ortiz (Lilimar). For the scene where they meet, animators designed a 360 degree space and the cinematographers were able to move through it with a virtual camera. Giving us a demonstration of said camera, Habib told us,
Audiences will be getting their opportunity to understand the intensity of Anxiety soon, as Inside Out 2 is now less than two months away from arriving in theaters. Also starring Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, and Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment, the new Pixar movie is set for release on June 14. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more cool behind-the-scenes stories from the trip to the animation studio, and learn about all of the exciting films set for release this summer via our 2024 Movie Release Calendar.
