The New Inside Out Trailer Reveals The Rest Of The New Emotions And I Definitely Have A New Favorite

Pixar has always been a studio that knew how to tug at our heartstrings, and few movies ever did that better than Inside Out. The movie that pushed us all to consider our emotions in a very different way is coming back with Pixar’s first sequel in years. Inside Out 2 had previously introduced us to one of the film’s new emotions, and now the film’s full trailer has introduced us to the rest.

Inside Out’s protagonist Riley is getting older, and with maturity comes a whole host of new feelings. The initial teaser for the sequel gave us Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, and we knew that she would be joined by Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui. The new trailer gave us a look at what is to come as these new emotions move in, wreaking havoc for the previous inhabitants of Riley's mind and Riley herself.

Maybe it's because when I was Riley's age ennui was an emotion that I discovered long before I knew the word for it, but I love everything about Ennui's vibe in this trailer. We don't see much of her here, but one has to hope that's only because Inside Out 2 is saving the good stuff for when the movie comes out.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Inside Out 2 sees the return of Amy Poehler as Joy alongside Phyllis Smith as Sadness and Lewis Black as Anger. However, not all of the original Inside Out voice cast is returning. Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling reportedly declined to return as Fear and Disgust respectively. Tony Hale, who voiced Forky in Pixar's Toy Story 4 will take on the role of Fear, and Liza Lapira will take over as Disgust.

In addition to Maya Hawke, we now know the new emotions voice cast as well. Ayo Edebiri is Envy, Paul Walter Hauser is Embarrassment, and Adèle Exarchopoulos is my new bestie, Ennui.

Pixar has had a rough go at the box office over the last few years. After seeing three consecutive movies released directly to Disney+, the studio's last two theatrical endeavors, Lightyear and Elemental were not the return to form that many were hoping for or expecting, though Elemental did ultimately achieve some level of success. There are likely high hopes that the sequel to a successful movie will be able to achieve success on par with the original and return Pixar to the level of prominence it is used to having.

So far Inside Out 2 looks like it could be just the movie fans are waiting for. It brings back familiar characters that people love but takes the story in a compelling new direction, one that makes sense for the story. The teenage years are full of complicated emotions, this is something that everybody who is going through it or has been through it, can relate to. Inside Out 2 hits theaters on June 14.