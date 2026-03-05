Is The Bride! A Love Story? Christian Bale Has Some Harsh Thoughts About The Romance Genre

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s take on The Bride of Frankenstein officially comes alive among a slew of new 2026 movie releases coming to theaters this weekend. If you’ve been wondering whether The Bride! is a romance between two “monsters” brought to life by electricity, we have Christian Bale’s take on the question to ponder.

CinemaBlend interviewed the Oscar winner in London over the weekend, asking him whether The Bride! is a love story in his book. Here’s what he had to say:

I didn't [think The Bride! was a love story] when I first read it because I tend to sort of think love stories can be very disappointing and unfortunately somewhat boring very often when they're represented in film. And so, I didn't see it as that. I saw it as this kind of, absolute rollercoaster ride coming out of hell just looking for a better life for these two berserk punk rockers who've been given this second chance to live to the absolute extreme and full.

Now, it doesn’t sound like Christian Bale frequents romance movies due to thinking they are often “disappointing” and “boring” much of the time. And as he explained, he didn’t count The Bride! among the genre when he first read the script from Maggie Gyllenhaal either. Bale has talked before about being shocked by the “way too risky” script of The Bride! at first, mistaking it for an indie film rather than the big-budget Warner Bros. movie it is. However, he had a change of heart the more he thought about it. Here’s what else he told us:

Now, I did come to realize, yeah, love stories don't always have to be boring. They can be extreme. They can be violent in their emotions. They can be exciting as hell. And so it is, yes, but it's not just a love story between Frank and The Bride. It's a love story with The Bride and Ida and Mary, who are the three characters that Jesse brilliantly plays, and them coming to kind of love each other because, it's her sort of journey of self-exploration and what her powers are and what she can explore and what she can achieve that she never did in her former life.

Bale was attracted to playing his own version of Frankenstein’s monster in The Bride! of course, but the idea of it being a “love story” at first wasn’t necessarily one of the reasons. There’s a lot of things the actor was excited by, and one of them is what makes it a “love story” in a unique way – which is between Hamnet Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley’s three characters of Ida, Mary and The Bride! in his reading of the film.

The Bride! has Christian Bale playing Frankenstein’s monster (known as Frank in the movie) in 1930s Chicago after he’s been alive for over 100 years. He ventures to find Annette Bening’s Dr. Euphronius in hopes of her making him a companion like him. They end up digging up a dead body of a woman formerly known as Ida and giving her the afterlife as his bride. Frank and The Bride go on a Bonnie & Clyde-type road trip on the run from the police full of romance and sparking radicalism along the way.

The reimagining of 1935’s The Bride of Frankenstein offers a modern spin on the monster story that includes a version of Frankenstein’s author Mary Shelley (also played by Jessie Buckley) as well. You can decide whether The Bride! is a love story yourself when the movie comes to theaters this Friday, March 6.