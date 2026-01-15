As The Bride’s New Trailer Drops, Director Maggie Gyllenhaal Reveals What Inspired That Wild Smudge On The Titular Character’s Face
This isn't a mere beauty mark.
The 2026 movie schedule will mark the releases of some truly off-the-wall titles, and The Bride! is certainly one of them. Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote and directed the monster film, and it seeks to put a punk rock-inspired spin on the story of Frankenstein’s famous partner (who’s played by Jessie Buckley). The newest trailer for the delightfully over-the-top-looking flick just dropped, and it sheds more light on the journey of Buckley’s protagonist. We also get better looks at that wild smudge on her face, which Gyllenhaal is shedding some light on.
Gyllenhaal and Buckley’s version of the Bride of Frankenstein looks considerably different from the version most are probably familiar with. This version of the beloved character sports hair that’s completely white, singed eyebrows, an orange dress and most notably, a black smudge that runs across part of her face. Maggie Gyllenhaal was asked about that beauty mark when talking to CinemaBlend and other outlets during a Q&A to mark the new trailer’s release. The smudge actually has something to do with an element seen in the footage:
The black substance appears in the lab of Dr. Euphronious (Annette Benning) and is one of the key ingredients used for the formula that resurrects the dead. Anyone who’s a Marvel fan, such as myself, may liken the goo to the Venom symbiote from a physical standpoint. Yet there doesn't seem to be any extraterrestrial intervention at play in The Bride!, and it seems to be quite important to the story. At least, that’s the impression Gyllenhaal while she talked about the black material and its place within the Karen Murphy-designed lab:
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “radical” vision seems to be full of both style and substance, based on The Bride!’s trailers. The latest look at the film provides more insight into how the eponymous character is killed and revived, and it also shows off the dangerous-looking adventures she and Frankenstein's monster (played by Christian Bale) embark upon in a version of 1930s Chicago check out the trailer:
Of course, there are a few other familiar faces within the cast in addition to the two lead actors. In addition to Benning, the cast also includes Julianne Hough, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard and Jake Gyllenhaal, with the latter two being Maggie’s husband and brother. Maggie has certainly assembled a capable cast, and I’m intrigued as to how their characters all contribute to the story.
The Bride!, as a whole, feels like a massive swing, and one that Maggie Gyllenhaal seems incredibly excited about. Making a monster movie of any kind is no small feat, and that’s especially true about a film of this magnitude, which was also shot with IMAX in mind. Fans will get a chance to witness the exploits of Buckley’s reborn character – and learn more about the circumstances behind that smudge, when Gyllenhaal’s latest film opens in theaters on March 6. In the meantime, check out some excellent monster and horror movies.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.