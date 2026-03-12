Law & Order: SVU Star Talks Learning From The ‘Best In The Business,’ But How Much Does Curry Have Benson’s Back?

Law & Order: SVU is about to shine the spotlight on Captain Renee Curry in the next case involving offenses that are – to quote the opening narration – "especially heinous," but she'll have more on her plate than just the investigation. Aimé Donna Kelly, who was promoted to series regular status as Curry for the current Season 27, opened up to CinemaBlend about why her character wants to stay in Benson's unit and where her loyalty lies with Tynan in the mix.

The new episode on March 12 is called "Thirsty," and will bring Special Victims into their case of the week after an alleged assault by a victim at a celebrity fan convention, followed by a murder. Murderbot alum Noma Dumezweni will also be back as Detective Chief Tynan with a career opportunity for Curry, which would be great news for her... except that Tynan has become Captain Benson's nemesis throughout Season 27. (You can revisit earlier episodes of the season with a Peacock subscription.)

Of course, the mostly unaddressed elephant in the room since Curry joined Special Victims is that she technically holds the same rank as Mariska Hargitay's Benson. Ahead of the next new episode, Aimé Donna Kelly addressed why Curry has been happy (so far) working under Benson:

I feel like Curry has made a decision to learn from Benson and to learn about what it means to be an SVU detective. That is not an easy thing to do, and coming from IAB is so different that I don't think I'm thinking about rank. I'm not thinking about rank. I'm not thinking about money. I'm not thinking about moving up. I'm trying to become the best cop that I possibly can be, and being with SVU allows me to do that. I get to learn from the best in the business, and I get to see how different detectives tackle the same issue.

Curry originally decided to leave IAB for SVU when she realized she wanted to make a difference in a way that wasn't possible as the captain of Internal Affairs. Benson certainly would qualify as the "best in the business" after nearly thirty years in the same unit, along with Fin, who is just barely behind Benson when it comes to how many episodes he's been in despite Ice-T appearing in fewer episodes this season. Kelly went on:

It's a learning opportunity that I don't think Curry can get or would get anywhere else, and she knows that, and she's making the decision to stay where she is. Until, of course, Tynan takes that away from her.

Griffin has been the new kid on the block in Special Victims this season, with Curry settled in alongside Benson, Fin, Rollins, and Bruno, with Carisi as the longtime ADA. Unfortunately, Tynan is about to put a big choice in front of the captain that she hasn't been looking for.

(Image credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

It remains to be seen if Tynan is trying to promote Curry to the job she was pushing Benson to take earlier this season. The former IAB captain doesn't have the same amount of experience in sex crimes than Benson does, but she does hold the same NYPD rank. Still, Curry has been nothing but solid as part of Special Victims, so how attached is she to the unit and how loyal is she to Benson? Aimé Donna Kelly answered that very question, saying:

100%. I think this is what's really beautiful about the show, but also really encouraging about law enforcement in general, is that when you have a partner, when you have a team, a squad, these people become your family. It's not just a job. It's not just like you clock in and you clock out and you forget about them. They really do become a part of your life.

If one thing has been true about Law & Order: SVU going back to the pilot in 1999, it's that the nature of the crimes that the unit investigates creates a strong bond between the investigators. Tynan's offer is coming shortly after viewers saw Curry, Benson, and Rollins playing a fun game of UNO (including a shout out to John Munch); did we see the officers having fun together only for Tynan to throw a wrench into the mix a couple weeks later? Kelly continued:

Loyalty is an interesting word, but there is no question that I have Benson's back. I have the squad's back because I know they have mine. We are constantly in danger together, so there has to be trust amongst the partners and the squad in general. There's no doubt in my mind that Curry loves where she is and wants to stay.

Wanting to stay and being able to stay could be two different things when it comes to a wild card like Tynan. In seasons past, there may not have been need to worry that SVU might shake up the status quo in the middle of a season. SVU has been more serialized in the 2025-2026 TV season thanks to the storyline of Tynan targeting Benson and her unit, though, and Aimé Donna Kelly shared why having that ongoing storyline has been "great." She said:

It gives us something to latch on to. It's been this reoccurring drama, so we each get to have that as a touchstone of, how are we responding to Tynan? How are we responding to this new kind of threat? And also, with Griffin, all of us are still trying to figure out where these two new people kind of lie in this world, which is really fun to play as an actor, because then you have the moment to play different angles of yourself and reveal different parts of who you are. So it's been great. I love it.

Aimé Donna Kelly loves the storyline, but what about Curry after whatever offer Tynan has for her in the next new episode? Only time will tell what choice the character will have to make, and the promo doesn't drop any huge spoilers. Take a look:

Tune in to NBC on Thursday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET for the "Thirsty" episode of Law & Order: SVU, with a decision that Curry will have to make one way or the other. You can also revisit earlier episodes of the series streaming with a Hulu subscription and/or Peacock subscription.