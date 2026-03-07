The Bride! Ending: Christian Bale Explains What He Thinks The Last Shot Means
After years of talk about Hollywood reimagining The Bride of Frankenstein for the modern age, Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! is among new 2026 movies out this week, and it’s time to talk about the ending. This is your SPOILER WARNING for the rest of this article. Go see it in theaters before reading on.
Christian Bale On The Final Shot Of The Bride!
At the end of the movie, Christian Bale’s Frank gets gunned down by the police, leading Jessie Buckley’s The Bride to return to Dr. Euphronious’ labs and ask for him to be reanimated. However, the police are hot on her trail and shoot her too, leaving them both dead on the operating table. But in the final moment of the movie, we see lightning flash and their pair of hands clutch onto each other as the credits role. Here’s what Bale said of the scene during our interview:
So perhaps The Bride and Frank have been reanimated once again! Bale brought up a great point in our interview that the final moment of the film thematically is telling the audience that “reinvention is essential.” Through the science fiction storyline of The Bride!, maybe this unlikely pair will get yet another chance together.
And, Why Does The Bride! Reclaim Her Name?
I also had to ask writer/director Maggie Gyllenhaal about The Bride deciding to reclaim her name as The Bride rather than going with the name from her former life, Ida, or a different one. Here’s what she shared with us:
1935’s The Bride of Frankenstein had Elsa Lanchester portraying the role of The Bride. However, the character at the time was barely explored and barely appears in a film named after her. In Gyllenhaal’s version, she was able to explore who she is in depth. As the filmmaker continued:
While The Bride! may have an ambiguous ending, it also gets across its message about these misfits ending up in the same place by the end, and the movie leaving the audience off on a rebellious place like the movie’s main character. They may even have a chance at a happier next life together, whether that’s in the human world or one beyond.
The movie has earned a glowing five-star review from our critic, along with opinions all over the map from other viewers thus far. Where do you land on this new retelling of Mary Shelley’s classic and the ending?
