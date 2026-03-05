Frankenstein Couldn't ‘Lick Black Vomit Off The Bride’s Neck’ And Other Wild Studio Notes Maggie Gyllenhaal Received

From everything we’ve seen so in The Bride's trailer and promotional material, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s new horror film doesn’t exactly look subtle. The 2026 movie calendar release leans hard into gothic romance, blood, and big swings , which makes it all the more amusing that the film apparently came with some equally dramatic studio notes. Chief among them? Frankenstein was absolutely not allowed to “lick black vomit off the Bride’s neck.” Yes, really.

Gyllenhaal pulled back the curtain on what it took to get her ambitious second feature across the finish line during an interview with Variety . While she’s been clear that she had a strong creative partnership with Warner Bros., she also admitted there were moments when her vision tested the limits of what the studio was comfortable with. As she put it:

I loved working with Pam Abdy, who runs Warner Bros. with Mike De Luca. She understood me and understood what I was saying. And there would be times where she would be like: ‘Maggie, you cannot have Frankenstein lick black vomit off the Bride’s neck. It’s just too much.’

Honestly, if that’s the note that made it into the press, I can only imagine what didn’t. But that wasn’t the only point of contention. Because The Bride! is a big studio movie starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale, it went through extensive test screenings. And according to Gyllenhaal, one of the biggest recurring critiques centered on the film's violence.

Warner Bros. ultimately asked her to pull back some of it, which means the version of The Bride! that will be released in theaters this weekend is already a slightly tempered cut. Still, Gyllenhaal was adamant about not stripping the remaining violence of its emotional impact. For her, the goal wasn’t shock for shock’s sake. She added:

One of the things that was important to me is that everybody who is killed, is hurt — we, at least for a moment, get to know them… There’s the Stormtrooper version of killing people, where they have white masks on and you don’t know who they are. And then there’s the version where every single death has a consequence and a cost, every single one.

As for the sexual violence, the director acknowledged that some test viewers simply didn’t want to see it depicted at all. Gyllenhaal understands that reaction, but she also argued that ignoring it doesn’t make it disappear. If it’s portrayed, she believes it should be uncomfortable, because it is uncomfortable in real life. It’s a theme she’s explored since Secretary and one she doesn’t seem interested in backing away from now.

The Bride! marks her first foray into large-scale studio filmmaking after the critical success of The Lost Daughter. And while navigating notes about vomit-licking Frankensteins and audience sensitivities might sound chaotic, Gyllenhaal insists the process was challenging in a productive way.

Difficult? Yes. But not adversarial. Just the messy, fascinating reality of trying to make a bold book-to-screen adaptation inside a system designed to sand off the edges. Whether audiences embrace those edges or recoil from them, we’ll find out when The Bride! hits theaters March 6.