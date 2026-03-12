There’s A New He-Man, But Apparently Masters Of The Universe Will Still Include Dolph Lundgren In A Surprise Role

There are three months to go until Masters of the Universe is released on the 2026 movies schedule and introduces the world to Nicholas Galitzine’s version of He-Man. The last time this franchise was adapted for film was the 1987 movie of the same name, where Dolph Lundgren brought He-Man brought to life. Nearly 40 years later, rumor has it that Lundgren will also be present in this reboot, but his role is rather surprising.

No, the new Masters of the Universe isn’t getting in on the multiverse craze by having Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man meet his older counterpart from another universe. Instead, He-Mania reports that Dolph Lundgren will instead play someone whom Galitzine’s Adam interacts with at the fitness gym he works out in. The outlet says that Lundgren’s character will give Adam some “some life advice,” and when their conversation ends, he’ll tell the young man “Good journey.” That’s the same thing that Teela and Man-At-Arms said to Julie Winston in the 1987 movie.

Assuming this information is accurate, this is a nice way to include Dolph Lundgren in the new Masters of the Universe and subtly pay tribute to his time as He-Man. Sure, it would have been great if he’d played a denizen of Eternia, but don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. Of course, the fact that Lundgren is appearing at all in the reboot isn’t totally shocking, as he was cagey, but not dismissive when commenting on his potential involvement in October.

Dolph Lundgren’s been no stranger to high-profile theatrical releases over the last decade. In 2018, he reprised his Rocky IV role of Ivan Drago in Creed II, as well as appeared as King Nereus in Aquaman. That was followed by him voicing Svengeance in Minions: The Rise of Gru in 2021, and then in 2023, he both reprised Nereus in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and returned as Gunnar Jensen for Expend4bles. He most recently starred with Stephen Lang and Harvey Keitel in the action-thriller Hellfire, which was released February 17.

As far as Masters of the Universe’s main cast goes, Nicholas Galitzine is joined by Camilia Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as the faithful-adapted Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and Kristen Wiig as Robot, among others. Bumblebee and Missing Link’s Travis Knight directed the reboot, and Chris Butler, Aaron Nee, Adam Nee and David Callaham all worked on the script. Amazon MGM Studios will release Masters of the Universe in theaters on June 5.