'They’re Taking A Big Swing.' Christian Bale Actually Thought He Had ‘The Wrong Script’ When He First Read The Bride

In theaters this Friday.
Based on everything we’ve seen from the new horror film, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! appears to be quite the wild vision. Its starting point is the classic tale of Frankenstein’s monster finding his better half (semi-adapted from the work of Mary Shelley), but that setup spins out as a gothic romance set in 1930s Chicago. It’s the kind of original take that we don’t see a lot of in big budget filmmaking these days, and perfectly illustrating that point is the fact that its originality led star Christian Bale to think that he had gotten his hands on a “wrong” script.
Almost exactly two years after initially starting production, The Bride! is set to arrive in theaters this week on the 2026 movie release calendar, and while speaking with Deadline on a red carpet before the film’s recent premiere, Bale explained how his first read of the screenplay led to some confusion. While he had been told that the plan for the project was to make a big studio feature, he thought the material was so audacious that it would have a hard time finding a real budget. Said the actor,
At a time when studios are tending to play things safe due to waning audiences going to see movies in theaters, Bale wasn’t expecting a vision like the one he experienced on the page reading Maggie Gyllenhaal’s script to be properly funded. When he discovered the reality of the situation, however, he was impressed by the executives at Warner Bros. and their investment in the gamble. He continued,
Per The Numbers, The Bride! was made with a reported $80 million budget – not including marketing and publicity costs. Based on the trailer, all of that money is going to be featured on screen, as the movie sports a brilliant ensemble of stars to go along with some out-there production design, costuming, makeup, and more.
Jessie Buckley (who earned her first Oscar nomination for her turn in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter) stars opposite Christian Bale’s Frankenstein’s Monster as the titular Bride, and the impressive cast also includes Jake Gyllenhaall, Annette Bening, Julianne Hough, John Magaro, and Penélope Cruz. See it in theaters everywhere this Friday, March 6.
