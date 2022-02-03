‘Jackass Forever’ Interviews: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius And More

Jackass Forever stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Chris Pontius, “Danger” Ehren McGhehey, Dave England, Preston Lacy, Eric Manaka, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, Jasper and director/producer Jeff Tremaine chat with CinemaBlend’s assistant managing editor Eric Eisenberg about the fourth “Jackass” movie.

Johnny Knoxville teases Jackass 4.5, Steve-O reveals the stunt he actually wished went worse, find out how Danger Ehren ruptured a testicle, and more!

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro/Steve-O Asks For A Positive Review

00:28 - Jackass Forever Stars Totally Checked For Traps Sitting Down In Today’s Interview Room

02:04 - Jackass Forever Stars Discuss Coping With Anxiety and Paranoia On Set

04:03 - Steve-O Wishes One Jackass Forever Prank Ended Up Worse

05:08 - Which Stunt Are You Proudest Of? | Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and the New Jackass Crew

06:23 - Ehren McGhehey Actually Ruptured a Testicle During the Cup Test in Jackass Forever

07:07 - Which Stunt Left The Biggest Mark? | The New Jackass Crew

08:00 - Jackass Forever’s Opening Sequence Was Almost Completely Different

09:15 - Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine Tease Jackass 4.5

09:50 - Jackass Stars Reflect on Most Intense Animal Interactions

11:07 - Johnny Knoxville Teases Insane Stunt They Couldn’t Complete For Jackass Forever

11:47 - The New Jackass Crew Share The Stunts That Made Them Fans

You can see Jackass Forever in theaters on February 4, 2022.