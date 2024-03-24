Eddington: What We Know About The Next Ari Aster Movie

Get ready, because another Ari Aster film is coming. Here's what we know so far about Eddington.

That's right—you know that name. I think we all do at this point. Ari Aster is returning with his fourth directorial feature after his critically acclaimed Midsommar, Hereditary , and the weirdly bizarre Beau is Afraid . But, of course, you'll still watch it anyway—because it's Aster; why would you not?

When will this film be released? And, who will star in it? Here is what we know about Ari Aster's new film, Eddington.

(Image credit: A24)

At the time of this writing, Eddington has no set release date, which isn't that surprising. The film's stars were only just announced in March 2024, so it would be pretty surprising if we had a release date for this film already – I would not expect to see it on any 2024 movie schedule.

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone And More Will Star

(Image credit: A24)

As is tradition with many of Ari Aster's films, he already has a set cast filled with stars for Eddington. For those who want to know, here is who will star in the upcoming movie:

Joaquin Phoenix

In March 2024, Variety announced the initial ensemble of Eddington to the general public, and the first name we'll go over on this list is Joaquin Phoenix. The actor worked with Aster as the star of Beau is Afraid but is returning for a second round with the director.

Phoenix is known for many of his film roles. Most recently, in 2023, he starred in the Ridley Scott film Napoleon , but he has also starred in films such as Her, Gladiators, Signs, Walk the Line, The Master, and more. He also won an Academy Award for portraying Arthur Fleck in Joker in 2019, which is getting a sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone is the second cast member announced. She is hot right now after a 2024 Academy Award win for her critically acclaimed performance in Poor Things. Stone has also won another Academy Award for her starring role in La La Land.

The actress has appeared in various films that you might recognize her from, including The Favourite, Battle of the Sexes, Zombieland, Easy A, Superbad, Birdman, and so many other great movies that I can't possibly name them all.

Stone also has experience with television. She was one of the main stars of the wacky and strange Showtime series The Curse, and co-starred in the Netflix miniseries Maniac. Talk about a resume.

Austin Butler

Austin Butler is the next star confirmed to appear. Butler has gained worldwide fame for his roles in films. He was part of the Dune: Part 2 cast , where he played Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, and also scored an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Elvis in Elvis.

Other than that, Butler has appeared in various films, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Dude, Yoga Hosers, and more. He's set to star in the upcoming The Bikeriders .

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal is confirmed to star in Eddington. The actor has gotten quite popular from his starring roles in the HBO series The Last of Us and in one of the best Disney+ shows , The Mandalorian. He has also appeared in several other productions, including Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mentalist, Graceland, Red Widow, and more.

Pascal has also appeared in various films, including but not limited to Drive-Away Dolls, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, We Can Be Heroes, The Equalizer 2, and more.

Luke Grimes

Luke Grimes was confirmed for the cast in the Variety article. The actor is primarily known for his role in American Sniper, but has since appeared in the popular TV show Yellowstone.

Grimes has also been in movies like Fifty Shades of Grey, Freeheld, Forever, Happiness for Beginners, and more.

Deirdre O'Connell

The sixth person confirmed is Deirdre O'Connell. The actress is primarily known for her stage work, but she has appeared in various movies and television shows, including Just Looking, A Dog Year, Second Noah, The Affair, The Path, Outer Range, and more.

Micheal Ward

According to Variety, Micheal Ward will appear in Eddington. The actor has been in movies like Blue Story, Old Guard, Empire of Light, The Book of Clarence, and more. He also played roles on The A-List and Top Boy.

Clifton Collins Jr.

Lastly, Variety confirmed Clifton Collins Jr. as another cast member. The actor has appeared in movies like Seven, Pacific Rim, Star Trek, and more.

Talk about an incredibly stacked cast. I can't wait to see what they do.

Eddington Takes Place In New Mexico And Follows A Sheriff

(Image credit: Netflix)

While the premise isn't well-known right now, we do know a couple of small plot details. From the Variety article above, we know that Eddington will take place in New Mexico and will follow a sheriff with "higher aspirations."

We also know that it will be a "contemporary western," according to Aster's interview with The New York Times (via Collider ) in March 2023.

Ari Aster Directs And Writes Eddington

(Image credit: A24)

As confirmed above, Ari Aster will direct Eddington, but Variety also confirmed that he wrote the film as well, which makes sense, as he's written his last three films, too – which most likely means that this will have some form of nightmare fuel like his other films have, but who knows?

Aster revealed in a Reddit AMA (via SlashFilm ) that Eddington was almost his first movie, instead of Hereditary, and that he'd been trying to get it off the ground for years.

A24 Will Produce And Release The Movie

(Image credit: A24)

As confirmed by Variety, A24 is returning for round four with Aster, as the company will be producing and financing the film. Aside from some of the best A24 horror movies out there, the film studio has released several major hits of the last few years—a few of which have been Aster's films—so, unsurprisingly, they are coming back together.

Filming Will Last Until May 2024

(Image credit: Searchlight)

The last news is that Productionlist.com reported in February 2024 that Eddington would begin production in March 2024 and last until May 2024.

This just makes me all the more excited about whatever this movie is about. I have no idea what to expect, and that just makes me even more intrigued. I can't wait to see it!