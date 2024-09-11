Joey King Talks The Wild Long Time She’s Been Trying To Get Uglies Made And How Her Perspective On The Book Changed Over The Years
The actress/producer has journeyed far to find The Smoke.
If you grew up in the 1990s or 2000s, chances are you recall seeing a book called Uglies lying around or in the hands of your peers. At a time when YA science fiction dystopian novels were all the rage, Scott Westerfield’s series had some thought-provoking things to say about societal beauty standards as he imagined a world where everyone gets cosmetic surgery at the age of 16. Joey King was one of those kids who grasped onto Westerfield’s ideas at a young age prior to starring in one of the latest of 2024 Netflix movie releases.
When CinemaBlend spoke to Joey King about the making of the Uglies film adaptation during the movie’s Los Angeles press day, the actress spoke about the long gestation period between the time she picked up the novel and releasing the movie as its star and producer. In her words:
If you’re keeping score at home, that’s one year shy of 15 years when it comes to Joey King’s journey to make one of her favorite childhood books into the latest of upcoming book adaptations. Of course, it took King literally aging, too. While the actress has been starring in movies since she was nine, it took some gumption to approach a major studio like Netflix with a pitch. Per King’s comments, her hopes to play Tally carried over from reading it at a young age to her teen years at the dawn of her time in The Kissing Booth movies.
Joey King’s role in those YA book adaptations co-starring Jacob Elordi surely offered a new kind of pull with the streaming service after the movie series was streamed a crazy amount of times by viewers upon their release (with the second movie earning over 209 million viewing hours in the first month of release). Since The Kissing Booth 2, King has served as executive producer on many of her own projects, and Uglies is among them. King continued with these words during our interview:
From being an 11 year old to her current age of 25, King told us that while her perspective on the content of the book has changed as she’s aged, what’s never changed is wanting to give to the part of her who resonated with the book the first time she picked it up. Her co-star, Brianne Tju, who plays Tally's friend Shay, also spoke with us about how Uglies spoke to her over the years, saying this:
For fans of the Uglies book, there are definitely a few things to be excited for in the movie. It will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription this Friday, September 13.
