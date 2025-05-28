Jenna Ortega Was 'An Unhappy Person' After Wednesday Season 1, But She Explained Why Her Mentality Changed During Season 2
Wednesday always frowns, but Jenna Ortega turned her own frown upside down.
In the blink of an eye, Wednesday was a sensation and one of the best shows to binge on Netflix. However, it wasn’t an easy show for its star, Jenna Ortega, to work on. She’s been clear about that in the past, but now she’s enjoying herself a lot more. So, as we get a bit closer to Season 2’s premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, the actress has opened up about being “unhappy” when the first episodes came out and how that’s changed since.
With part one of Wednesday Season 2 set to drop on August 6, the hype is really starting to amp up. So, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jenna Ortega got candid about how the show impacted her life and career. She also spoke about the challenges that have come with starring in a hit, saying:
Ortega has been honest about how it feels like she can be “perpetually in this loop of anxiety” when it comes to explaining how her life has changed post-Wednesday, as she told V Magazine. The fame she got from the show must have been overwhelming, and that mixed with various other challenges she’s spoken about makes her “unhappy” comments make sense.
Earlier in the story, she explained that she felt like she “didn’t really have a place” as they were writing and shooting Season 1. To that point, comments from a THR interview about putting her “foot down” on the set of Wednesday made the rounds in 2023, as she explained that she made it clear that what she had to say “mattered.” At that time, she also said things were improving because she is a producer on Season 2.
Speaking to that point in a new interview, the Scream actress said:
Along with being happier about her role as an actress and producer on the show, Ortega is also thrilled about the direction Wednesday is headed in. She’s said she wanted to add more horror and gore into the show, and that’s what is happening:
So, in terms of the story Season 2 will tell, Ortega has played an integral part, and it’s headed in a direction she likes.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
On top of that, it sounds like she had a better time filming this season generally. Production moved to Dublin for Season 2, and that improved her experience as well, as she said:
All around, it sounds like Jenna Ortega’s time working on Wednesday Season 2 was significantly better than Season 1.
I was already excited to watch Season 2 with my Netflix subscription. However, knowing that the show’s star had a much better time making it makes me even more thrilled to tune in, because the series will be even better knowing that Ortega’s full passion and enthusiasm are behind it.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.