How A Note From Netflix Led To A Big Change In Adolescence’s Best Episode
A peek behind the curtain...
Though we’re not even halfway through the 2025 TV schedule, Adolescence may very well end up being the best show of the year. The 2025 Netflix original series, which consists of four one-shot episodes centering on a 13-year-old boy charged with the brutal murder of a classmate, is a grueling, powerful, and emotional experience from start to finish. This is especially the show’s third episode, which has the highest ranking on IMDb of all the episodes of the series.
Adolescence was really impactful to me when I watched it right after it hit the 2025 Netflix schedule, and I was enthusiastic to sit down with series co-creator and writer Jack Thorne to talk about all manner of topics related the show. During our chat, the Enola Holmes 3 screenwriter told me how a note from Netflix led to a big change to the episode, and I think it made the drama about Owen Cooper’s Jamie Miller even stronger.
In the original version of the episode, Thorne and co-creator and star Stephen Graham wrote a long introduction for Jamie’s psychologist Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty), walking through a detention center before her meeting began. This, Thorne told me, led to a note from Netflix:
Since Adolescence was filmed in the one-shot format where everything had to be done in a single take, Thorne and co-creator and fellow writer Stephen Graham (he also stars in the series), along with director Philip Barantini and the cast, had to have everything ironed out in rehearsal before shooting.
As Thorne told me, they couldn’t “go in and do ADR or edit it for pace.”
And the story Jack Thorne and company gave Netflix audiences with the penultimate episode worked out brilliantly. Though it would have been great to see Briony go about her day before meeting with Jamie for their final visit before trial, the end result was a great capsule episode that showcased Thorne’s talents as a playwright.
Interestingly enough, as Thorne told me during our sprawling conversation, this was the first episode shot for the series, meaning the raw and intense performance from the young Owen Cooper was the cast and crew’s first introduction to the actor who’s talented beyond his years.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
All four episodes of Adolescence are streaming with a Netflix subscription right now. You might want to give them a watch sooner rather than later, as this is surely a show we’ll be talking about a great deal as we get closer to the Primetime Emmy Awards, one of several upcoming awards shows.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.