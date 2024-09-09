I Just Finished Reading Uglies And There Are 6 Big Things I Can't Wait To See In The Movie

For nearly two decades, I have owned Uglies. I used to use my pocket change to buy books, and it was a source of happiness as a child and teen. Before Google and mobile phones, you had to buy books based on vibes. I bought Uglies, and later, two of its sequels, because the premise intrigued me. However, it’s been a book that’s hauntingly sat on my shelves for ages. With the upcoming Uglies movie , I finally read the book.

Before reading Uglies, I knew basic plot details but I didn’t know much else. I have also read other Scott Westerfeld novels but not enough of them to have any expectations. Basically, I went into Uglies with curiosity and an open mind. Now that I know the plot and details from the novel, I have a vision for the upcoming Netflix movie.

Warning Uglies book plot spoilers are ahead, including what happens at the end. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Shay and Tally’s Friendship In Uglies

Shay and Tally’s friendship plays a big role in the trajectory of Uglies. It’s what leads Tally to the anti-Pretties faction and Smoke community. The first half of the novel shows the formation of their bond. Seeing this allows us to understand why Tally searches for Shay, but also her plans to betray her. I loved reading about Shay and Tally’s friendship because it’s sweet and pure. Additionally, it helps change them for the better. Shay only officially decides to run away because she has Tally now and doesn’t feel alone in her decision.

Uglies also has a love story between David and Tally, but their love story messes up Shay and Tally’s friendship. Shay has a crush on David, so Tally and his feelings fracture that friendship. Seeing their friendship fall apart over this kind of annoyed me because I love watching female friendships on screen . I love seeing strong women bonds that aren’t shaken, especially by a man or jealousy. Nevertheless, the consequence of David and Tally falling for each other makes the tragedy of what happens to Shay more compelling. Hopefully, Netflix’s Uglies movie leans into the importance of Tally and Shay’s friendship. It’s one of Uglies’s most gripping elements.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Look Of The Pretties

Uglies describes the Pretties but it’s from Tally’s perspective, so they seem really pretty. Their main features seem to be their hypnotic big eyes. I can’t wait to see if they look like normal extremely attractive humans or alien-like humans. The book description didn’t give me enough to determine if their appearance matches reality. I think that’s just because we see them through Tally’s lens. She has these rose-colored glasses about them because she’s so infatuated with the idea of becoming a Pretty. The movie could give us both depictions: how they look to Tally and how they really look. This is probably what I am most looking forward to seeing in the film and reading about in the other books.

The sequels may unveil the mask more of the Pretties.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How The Movie Uses The Hoverboards

As a Back to the Future fan, I always wanted to own a hoverboard, so I immediately got excited that hoverboards are incorporated in Uglies. Obviously, they probably look very different than the Back to Future version but that makes them more exciting to see.

Hoverboards are mentioned frequently in Uglies and play a major role in transporting the main characters to different areas. Therefore, they should be featured a lot in this Netflix movie. I am looking forward to seeing the hoverboards have a presence in the film. They could make them focal or have a brief scene with them.

I am also looking forward to the focus on different areas. Some places seem like they look like a true dystopia and others a true utopia. The hoverboards take Tally and Shay to quite a few places so I can’t wait to see them in action and see the full vision of these pretty lands and beyond.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Way Uglies Communicates Its Environmental Messages

Smoke and the Rusty Ruins make Tally see the beauty of natural resources. She sees how relying on the land is not something to fear but embrace. There are also a lot of natural disasters that Tally and her friends face in Uglies. The environment and natural world partly wake Tally from her brainwashing about the Pretty lifestyle.

Uglies feels like a book with climate change ideologies. It emphasizes the importance of respecting the natural world. Additionally, it shows that it provides as much as we give it. Climate change and environmental protection are important current topics, which makes Uglies even more timely. The film could enter the conversation on protecting the environment without being heavy-handed. The book addresses these issues in a digestible way to a younger audience.

It doesn't seem to be trying to radicalize anyone, but rather, presenting a problem to the reader, and showing how it’s important to love nature. It might inspire some younger readers and watchers. Hopefully, Netflix will keep these topics a part of their film. Addressing important, relevant topics could make Uglies one of the best Netflix movies to watch right now.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Important Messages About Confidence And Beauty

Inner beauty and not being consumed with looks are two of the biggest themes and messages in Uglies. The Pretty people are shallow, brainwashed, and deprived of real thoughts and feelings. The Pretty lifestyle is only desirable to those who don’t know better. Uglies clearly has a bit of an eat-the-rich tone. The Uglies must rise against this oppressive system to thrive. The vapidness of the Pretties should be interesting in the film because it seems like they’re the Bridgertons, but without substance. All party and fornication without much thought.

Uglies doesn’t just show the Pretties as undesirable but the beauty in human flaws. David and Tally fall in love despite their physical flaws. Tally, Shay, and others call each other by their physical flaws as an endearing nickname. Uglies is very much about embracing what makes you unique and “ugly.” Loving yourself even when you don’t think you’re gorgeous.

The book argues that there is beauty in everyone. Uglies is a YA novel mainly aimed at young girls. I think it’s great for them to have a book like this that can help them during that awkward stage of development. The point when girls and women are most critical of their appearances. I hope that Netflix does the book justice and makes this message shine through.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Ending And The Way Uglies Sets Up The Sequels

With Netflix, you never really know what will be a hit or miss. However, Uglies is one of the most anticipated Netflix movies. It’s also generally, because of the dedicated Uglies fan base, a highly anticipated film of 2024 .

Therefore, I hope it gets enough views to do the entire book series. Uglies reads like a good introduction to this world, but you can tell there is a lot more interesting stuff to come in the sequels. The book ends with Tally deciding to get the Pretty surgery so that they can try to reverse it on a willing test subject. I will read Pretties soon and the rest of the sequels because now I need to know what happens next. I hope the movie ends making the audience want more.