Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy Talks Star Wars TV Directors Like Bryce Dallas Howard Making Star Wars Movies

From a movie point of view, Star Wars has been in a form of limbo. J.J. Abrams’s Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker was the latest film to reach theaters, making it your final watch – for now – if you’d like to screen the Star Wars movies in order . But Star Wars fans have found plenty to celebrate in long-form television, available with your Disney+ subscription . There have been enjoyable shows like Andor and The Mandalorian, or course. And there are exciting upcoming Star Wars TV shows on the horizon, as well. But will any of the directors who are hard at work on the various Star Wars television shows get the chance to make the leap to feature films?

Right now, there is a deep pool of directing talent working on The Mandalorian, Andor, and the upcoming Ahsoka, due in theaters later this year. Rick Famuyiwa did an incredible job on the two-part finale of The Mandalorian Season 3, and has a long history of developing movies ( he was supposed to direct The Flash long before Andy Muschietti got the gig). However, when Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy took the stage at Star Wars Celebration outside of London, she announced three upcoming Star Wars movies , but the attached directors – outside of Dave Filoni – had no connection to the stories being told on the television side. Which seemed odd.

When we got the opportunity to speak with Kathleen Kennedy on the press line for Star Wars Celebration, we asked her if and when Star Wars director like Rick Famuyiwa and Bryce Dallas Howard might get the chance to helm a feature film. Watch what she had to tell CinemaBlend :

So that’s encouraging. Especially when you hear the cast of Andor praising their directors because of the passion that they bring to Star Wars, having grown up on the universe and being excited about putting their spin on it. Also, the skillset that is necessary to create eight episodes of a Star Wars show seems even more complicated than a two-hour feature. Which might be part of the reason why so many Star Wars movies have been pitched, then dropped over the years. Stability would be appreciated on that side of the equation.