Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy Reveals What Interests Her The Most About The New Star Wars Movies
This makes a lot of sense.
Easily the biggest news out of Star Wars Celebration this year was the reveal that Lucasfilm planned three new films that would span the entire length of the mythical timeline to which every Star Wars movie is attached. James Mangold will go deep into the past to explore the origin of The Force. Dave Filoni will tell a story in the Star Wars present (according to Star Wars movies in order) that will connect plot threads of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and more. And then Daisy Ridley will return to the role of Rey for a movie set 15 years after Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. It’s a welcome return to the realm of making movies, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy explained to CinemaBlend the core idea that got them excited about moviemaking again.
Katheen Kennedy is attending Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London, and attended a press line on behalf of Ahsoka, the new Disney+ show starring Rosario Dawson. But she was open about all things Star Wars, including the new movies that had been revealed. When explaining how Lucasfilm balances fan expectations against the types of stories that the company wants to tell now, Kennedy went on to reveal:
Looking back on the eras that were revealed as part of the presentation, you saw that Lucasfilm wants to delve into periods such as The Dawn of the Jedi, the Fall of the Jedi, the Age of Rebellion, the Rise of the First Order, and more. These are distinct periods that can be explored through different stories told on film. The placeholders for Star Wars used to be the existing trilogies. But now, in television shows like The Acolyte, we will visit a time when the Jedi were in power… and there were Wookie Jedi. That’s crazy.
As Kathleen Kennedy went on to explain:
The evolution appears to be connected the running theme of The Jedi. Which is encouraging to me because through the run of the Sequel trilogy, Luke was in hiding and Ben Solo was embracing the Dark Side of The Force. The Mandalorian has been the hot new show in the Star Wars universe, but by focusing on Mandalorians, the Jedi have taken a back seat. The new movies announced appear ready to put the Jedi back at the forefront, whether it’s Mangold exploring the first person to call themselves a Jedi, or Rey returning as a new Jedi Master, ready to lead Star Wars into the future.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Megan Behnke
By Adam Holmes