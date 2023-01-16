'M3GAN' Interviews With Allison Williams, James Wan, Jason Blum And More
The twisted minds behind “M3GAN,” including James Wan (writer/producer), Jason Blum (producer), Gerard Johnstone (director), and star Allison Williams (Gemma), discuss their new horror movie in this interview with CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg. They dive into the creation of M3GAN’s look, the dangers of AI, and even some spoiler territory with the film’s ending.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:24 - ‘M3GAN' Director and Allison Williams Discuss The Doll’s ‘Uncanny’ Appearance
01:50 - How The Film Struck The Balance Between Funny And Serious
03:55 - Why Is ‘M3GAN’ Rated PG-13, Not R?
04:48 - Allison Williams Discusses Her Research Into The World Of AI
06:48 - Animatronics, Puppets & More - How ‘M3GAN’ Was Brough To Life On Set
08:46 - [SPOILERS] Director Gerard Johnstone Discusses The Film’s Ending
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching New Girl for the tenth time.
