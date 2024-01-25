'Masters of the Air' Video Interviews With Barry Keoghan, Austin Butler, Callum Turner And More
The cast of Apple TV+’s "Masters Of The Air" joins CinemaBlend to discuss bringing this massive production to life.
The cast of Apple TV+’s "Masters Of The Air" joins CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell, including Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, Nate Mann, Anthony Boyle and Rafferty Law, as well as producer Gary Goetzman, to discuss bringing this massive production to life.
Created by Tom Hanks and the rest of the team behind war epics like “The Pacific” and “Band Of Brothers,” "Masters of the Air" follows a WWII bomber unit known as a "Flying Fortress" that operates miles behind enemy lines. Watch as the cast discusses the bravery of the men they’re portraying, the physically taxing task of being in a cockpit for hours on end, the intricate details of the costuming and of course, Meatball the dog.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - 'Masters Of The Air' Cast On The Fate Of Meatball The Dog
00:53 - Nate Mann On The Difficulty Of Getting Into A Cockpit
01:42 - Barry Keoghan And Rafferty Law On 'Masters Of The Air’s' Incredible Aircrafts
03:33 - Callum Turner On The Bravery Of These WWII Airmen
04:30 - "Feckin' Buttons": Barry Keoghan On Costume Designer Colleen Atwood
05:06 - Nate Mann And Anthony Boyle On Costume Designer Colleen Atwood
05:35 - Austin Butler On Costume Designer Colleen Atwood
06:35 - Producer Gary Goetzman On Costume Designer Colleen Atwood
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
