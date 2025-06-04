‘More Than A Rom-Com:’ Dakota Johnson's Materialists Has Screened, And People Have Strong Opinions About Her Romancing Pedro Pascal And Chris Evans
Audiences got an early look at cinematic thrirst trap Materialists starring Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Evans.
The new romantic drama Materialists had a lot going for it on paper. It's written and directed by Celine Song, whose previous effor Past Lives was a critical hit and Oscar nominee, and happens to star three of the prettiest talents currently walking the earth in Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and the internet's daddy, Pedro Pascal.
It’s rare for a movie with such high expectations surrounding it to actually succeed at such a high level, but based on the first reactions to Materialists, it may have done just that. CinemaBlend’s own Riley Utley was among the first to see the new film, and she said…
Materialists stars Dakota Johnson as a professional matchmaker who is good at finding love for others but not herself. She finds herself pursued by an extremely wealthy Pedro Pascal, as well as an old flame played by Chris Evans. According to The Mary Sue’s Rachel Leishman, all three are in top form in the film. She posted…
The comment about Johnson’s “imperfect” protagonist is an idea that several other critics also reference in their social media reactions. While Materialists looks like a standard rom-com, it seems that none of the three main characters in Materialists is perfect, but then nobody is. That’s ultimately what the movie is about, or isn't. No, wait, is.
As Next Best Picture’s Matt Neglia put it…
Looking for anybody saying anything bad about the upcoming A24 film is honestly difficult. The closest I could get was the reaction from critic Scott Menzel, whose only negative criticism was a single joke that didn’t work. The rest is just as glowing as everybody else…
Materialists hits theaters on Friday, June 13.. If these reviews hold up Celine Song could find herself as one of the more in demand writers and directors in Hollywood with two hits in as many movies.
