'May December' Video Interviews With Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore And More
Watch the cast of "May December" answer our pressing questions about the Netflix release including AI in the film industry, character research, and more.
“May December” is out on Netflix right now! Watch CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell speak with director Todd Haynes, as well as stars Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton. They talk about proper character research when portraying real people, the effect of A.I. in the film industry, and much, much more.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro.
00:25 - Julianne Moore On Trying To Portray A Real Person
01:58 - Charles Melton On He And Joe’s Loss Of Innocence
03:40 - The Acting Awards “May December’s” Elizabeth Probably Won
05:08 - Natalie Portman On Laughing At Herself, And Her Job Being “Absurd”
06:00 - Natalie Portman And Todd Haynes On The Affect Of A.I. In The Industry
07:48 - Shooting In Savannah And Working With SCAD Students
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Sean created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
