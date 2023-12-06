'May December' Video Interviews With Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore And More

“May December” is out on Netflix right now! Watch CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell speak with director Todd Haynes, as well as stars Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton. They talk about proper character research when portraying real people, the effect of A.I. in the film industry, and much, much more.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro.

00:25 - Julianne Moore On Trying To Portray A Real Person

01:58 - Charles Melton On He And Joe’s Loss Of Innocence

03:40 - The Acting Awards “May December’s” Elizabeth Probably Won

05:08 - Natalie Portman On Laughing At Herself, And Her Job Being “Absurd”

06:00 - Natalie Portman And Todd Haynes On The Affect Of A.I. In The Industry

07:48 - Shooting In Savannah And Working With SCAD Students