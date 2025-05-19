Mark Ruffalo And Natalie Portman Are Getting Back Into The Rom-Com Game, And I’m Already Digging Their Netflix Movie's Premise

Mark Ruffalo and Natalie Portman already have Marvel movies in common, with Portman as Jane Foster and Ruffalo as The Hulk. But before they delved into the superhero genre, they were also known for acting in intimate, steamy movies. Fortunately, the former MCU actors will be diving back into the rom-com genre by starring in a Netflix movie together, and I’m already loving the premise.

One of the most fascinating things about these two is their ability to blend into any genre. This year, Portman has starred in the heist action-adventure movie Fountain of Youth (which is streaming on your Apple TV+ subscription ) and will be in the animated 2025 Netflix release The Twits. Ruffalo is busy this year too, with the HBO crime miniseries Task. But if you’d like to see them come back to their rom-com goodiness roots, they’ll both star in Lena Dunham’s new Netflix movie Good Sex. Can I just say that I’m already digging the rom-com’s original premise? Here's the intriguing plot from the streamer on X:

Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo and Tucker Pillsbury (Role Model) will star in the Lena Dunham rom-com, GOOD SEX. After a decade in a failed relationship, Ally turns 40 and reenters the New York dating scene. She’ll meet two men — one in his twenties and one in his fifties — who show her there's no set formula for good sex.

Now, this is a love triangle I can get into. It’ll be very interesting to see a 40-year-old have to choose between two different age groups and see which leading man gives her those steamy vibes. There have been plenty of recent movies that show age has nothing to do with who’s good in bed, such as the A24 thriller Babygirl , The Idea of You (one of the best Amazon Original Movies ), Netflix’s Lonely Planet and more.

But at least in this case, it’s not just about the older woman going out with the younger guy (played by Tucker Pillsbury a.k.a Role Model). The 40-year-old Ally also has a man in her 50s sweeping her off her feet. Compared to the usual love triangles having to do with the rich and the poor, at least an unconventional setup like this will leave me guessing who Ally would choose.

If anyone can pull off an original premise like this, it’s Lena Dunham. She’s an actress/writer/director who’s never been afraid to delve into sexual themes. After all, her HBO show Girls got the world talking , which not only showed physically how sex can be messy, but also the emotional insecurities that come with it. With the Emmy nominee not afraid to tackle sex with honesty and humor, I have no doubts she’ll do the same with her new Netflix movie.

It’ll be so nice to see Mark Ruffalo and Natalie Portman head back into the rom-com genre. You can’t forget about Ruffalo sweeping Jennifer Garner off her feet in 13 Going on 30, Reese Witherspoon in Just Like Heaven, and Jennifer Aniston in Rumor Has It… Some of Portman’s best movies happen to be in romantic comedies as well, like Garden State and No Strings Attached. As these two are capable of sharing chemistry with any of their screen partners, I’m sure the duo being paired together will bring something sexy and electric to their new movie.

Good Sex’s entertaining premise already has me sold knowing that Lena Dunham has written and directed Natalie Portman to get into a love triangle with Mark Ruffalo and Tucker Pillsbury. With the two leads heading back to the rom-com genre and the creative force of Girls behind it, how can we go wrong? Check out our 2025 movie releases in case the new Netflix rom-com finds its way there.