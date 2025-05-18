‘You Feel Like An Alien.’ Jennifer Lawrence Is Usually Candid, And She Did Not Hold Back About What Motherhood Feels Like As Her New Movie Landed A Standing Ovation At Cannes

It’s Cannes season, which means thousands of people are flocking to the south of France to debut their buzzy films. It's often a precursor of awards season, as the movies shown at the annual film festival tend to be major contenders. This year, Lynne Ramsey’s Die, My Love, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, may just be one of those contenders. The film recently received a major standing ovation at the festival. Aside from that though, Lawrence opened up about her connection to the themes of identity and motherhood in the film.

Jennifer Lawrence Reflects On Motherhood While Discussing Die, My Love

At a Cannes press conference devoted to the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation Die, My Love, Lawrence revealed that her own experiences with postpartum really helped her connect with her character in the film. The movie, which is about a mother descending into madness after giving birth, required an actress that would treat the subject matter sensitively, which Lawrence seemed to be up for considering he had just had her first child when she took on the role. She said (via Variety):

As a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she would do. And it was just heartbreaking. I had just had my firstborn, and there’s not really anything like postpartum. It’s extremely isolating, which is so interesting.

The notion of postpartum life being very isolating is a major focus of the film, too. That rings true, as the couple at the center of the story move away from their community. Strain from that situation quickly leads to depression and anxiety for Lawrence’s character, as she said:

When Lynne moves this couple into Montana, she doesn’t have a community. She doesn’t have her people. But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien.

Despite these early motherhood experiences being tumultuous and fragile, the Silver Lining’s Playbook actress doesn’t regret her decision for a second, later revealing that the sacrifices she has made since she has had children (with husband Cooke Maroney) have actually made her a better actress. This talent was evidently showcased in the film, which received a fantastic reception out of the French film festival.

Die My Love Was Very Well Received At The Cannes Film Festival

Cannes is known for its traditionally showy way of responding to films. Standing ovations tend to last anywhere from a few minutes to almost a half an hour, as Pan’s Labyrinth famously received a 22-minute applause after it was screened in 2006. It can be arbitrary, as many huge receptions have gone on to receive middling reviews when shown to everyday audiences. However, they can be a big sign, as the Academy contender The Substance received a 13-minute response last year.

According to Deadline, Die, My Love received a nine-minute standing ovation, and that should be seen as a good sign. That's a pretty long time for an audience to stay on their feet clapping. Apparently, Pattinson dances in this film, so a portion of the applause could be for the Twilight alum’s impressive moves. Of course, the praise is more likely due to the deep themes the film explores and conveys. Lawrence and Pattinson seemed thrilled to receive such praise and gestured towards Lynne Ramsey to make sure the proper credit was given.

The standing ovation seems to be translating to reviews as well, as the film currently holds a cool 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Clearly, Lawrence’s interpretation of motherhood based on her own experiences really translated, and her latest film could become a big awards contender.

Die, My Love is likely to have a major festival presence this year before it finds its way to the 2025 movie release calendar. In the meantime, Jennifer Lawrence fans can occupy themselves by looking over the best movies from the Hunger Games star.