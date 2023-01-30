Mayor Of Kingstown’s Tobi Bamtefa Reveals Why Mike And Bunny Trust Each Other, And How Mike's Decision Changes Their Relationship
Bunny and Mike have quite a relationship.
Spoilers for the first three episodes of Mayor of Kingstown ahead.
The balance of power in Kingstown is constantly teetering, someone is always trying to sabotage someone else, and in an act to keep the peace, Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner), the Mayor of Kingstown, and Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa), one of the town’s most powerful gang leaders, have found a way to cautiously trust each other in an effort to control the chaos of the prison town. However, after Mike decided to send all the major gang leaders to prison to restructure the hierarchy of power within the jail, that trust is now in question, and Bamtefa broke that relationship down for CinemaBlend, explaining why they trust each other, and how the latest episode impacts Bunny and Mikes’ futures.
Bamtefa broke down his character’s relationship with Renner’s character Mike, noting the trust they share, and how rare that is. The actor explained:
Bamtefa continued, saying there is a “trust” between the two of them, but it’s a “tenuous one.” Although, even though their relationship may not be the brotherly love Kyle and Mike share, they really do trust each other, which is rare in Kingstown. However, after episode two, the relationship between Bamtefa’s character and Renner’s character has changed a bit.
Three massive things went down at the end of episode two of Mayor of Kingstown, Iris made a bid decision to go back to Milo, the big bad played by Aidan Gillen, Kyle shot two people while on the job, and Mike struck a deal with the gang leaders in an effort to restructure the hierarchy of power within the prison. When it comes to Mike’s deal he ended up sending one of his closest allies to jail, without being fully transparent about the plan. Due to this, Bamtefa explained Bunny’s feelings toward Mike now, saying that while their relationship is strained, he also understood the mayor's actions.
Bunny definitely reaches a point in episode 3 where his survival becomes the top priority. He needs to get out of the prison and back to his family, front lawn and lawn chair he almost never leaves. As he works to get back home, it will be interesting to see how it changes his relationship with Mike. Although, as Bamtefa explained, these two characters get each other, and ultimately I think he’ll come around to what Mike did, and trust the mayor again.
To see what happens next to Bunny in the prison and Mike in Kingstown, you can watch new episodes of Mayor of Kingstown every Sunday with a Paramount+ subscription.
