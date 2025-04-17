Bode Is On A Mission To Save Three Rock In Fire Country Exclusive Clip, But I’m Worried About Him For One Reason

It would appear Bode is diving headfirst into the fight against Oxalta, and he’s doing it in a risky way. As this new exclusive clip from Fire Country’s upcoming episode on the 2025 TV schedule shows, Max Thieriot’s character is on a mission to save Three Rock . However, whatever he’s doing, it’s causing a rift between him and his parents, and that worries me.

Bode Is Ready To Take Down Oxalta With Or Without The Support Of Sharon And Vince

In a CinemaBlend exclusive clip from Fire Country Season 3, Episode 18, “Eyes and Ears Everywhere” – which airs this Friday at 9 p.m. on CBS and is streamable the next day with a Paramount+ subscription – Bode finally decides to make a move to save Three Rock.

However, in true Bode form, he seems to be acting in a high-risk way and hoping for high rewards, likely with Constance Zimmer’s lawyer, Renêe Hoffman. Clearly, that is stressing his parents out, as it led to the following back and forth (which you can also watch above):

Sharon: You went behind my back?

You went behind my back? Bode: You know how I felt. Oxalta needs to pay for what they did.

You know how I felt. Oxalta needs to pay for what they did. Sharon: Now it looks like we’re going to be the ones who pay, because Oxalta will ruin us.

Now it looks like we’re going to be the ones who pay, because Oxalta will ruin us. Bode: I can fix this. OK, when something is broken, that’s what I do.

I can fix this. OK, when something is broken, that’s what I do. Sharon: Then you just have to drop this nonsense. That’s it. Be happy with what we got, and then go mend fences with Merriweather.

Then you just have to drop this nonsense. That’s it. Be happy with what we got, and then go mend fences with Merriweather. Bode: The literal enemy? No.

The literal enemy? No. Vince: Bode, come on. You gotta think about this.

After that tense back and forth, Bode makes his anger at his parents very clear. He explains that they’re going against what they’ve taught him, and that clearly has him fed up, as he said:

No, we don’t give in to bullies. We don’t empower them. You taught me that.

After that, Bode walks out, Vince looks back at him, and Sharon looks both sad and stressed. So, clearly, this is a tough time for the Leones. Therefore, I’m worried about Bode fighting this fight right now.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

From currently airing shows, like Fire Country and Ghosts, to old hits like The Good Wife and NCIS, Paramount+ has all of CBS's best projects. It has so much more than that, too, and you can access it all with a subscription. Plans start at $7.99 per month.

Without His Parents’ Help, I Worry Bode Might Be Taking On Too Much By Himself

Now, let’s think about this. After Birch’s death and Manny’s mystery illness , Sharon was able to help strike a deal that sort of fixed the problems Three Rock was facing. However, to do all that and free Manny, Kevin Alejandro’s character had to sign an NDA, and I’d imagine other characters – like Sharon and Eve – had to too. That makes it legally challenging for any of them to fight back.

Read More About Fire Country (Image credit: Darko Sikman/CBS ) CBS Just Renewed Nine Shows, Including Fire Country And NCIS, But It's Ghosts That Got The Best News

Bode is deeply upset about this, and he decided to fight back himself, as this clip illustrates. However, it would appear that he did this behind his parents’ backs, and it could do more harm than good.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Bode always acts with the best intentions, he’s also reckless and likely has no idea how to fight a major corporation effectively. So, I fear he’s going to cause more harm than good, and Sharon and Vince clearly think that too.

So, yeah, I’m concerned about what this could lead to. However, I’m also here for someone trying to fight the good fight. Therefore, let’s cross our fingers and hope Bode, Sharon and Vince can get on the same page during this episode that will air on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS so they can put a stop to Oxalta and save Three Rock.