Bode Is On A Mission To Save Three Rock In Fire Country Exclusive Clip, But I’m Worried About Him For One Reason

News
By published

Let's take a second and think about our actions.

It would appear Bode is diving headfirst into the fight against Oxalta, and he’s doing it in a risky way. As this new exclusive clip from Fire Country’s upcoming episode on the 2025 TV schedule shows, Max Thieriot’s character is on a mission to save Three Rock. However, whatever he’s doing, it’s causing a rift between him and his parents, and that worries me.

Bode Is Ready To Take Down Oxalta With Or Without The Support Of Sharon And Vince

In a CinemaBlend exclusive clip from Fire Country Season 3, Episode 18, “Eyes and Ears Everywhere” – which airs this Friday at 9 p.m. on CBS and is streamable the next day with a Paramount+ subscription – Bode finally decides to make a move to save Three Rock.

However, in true Bode form, he seems to be acting in a high-risk way and hoping for high rewards, likely with Constance Zimmer’s lawyer, Renêe Hoffman. Clearly, that is stressing his parents out, as it led to the following back and forth (which you can also watch above):

  • Sharon: You went behind my back?
  • Bode: You know how I felt. Oxalta needs to pay for what they did.
  • Sharon: Now it looks like we’re going to be the ones who pay, because Oxalta will ruin us.
  • Bode: I can fix this. OK, when something is broken, that’s what I do.
  • Sharon: Then you just have to drop this nonsense. That’s it. Be happy with what we got, and then go mend fences with Merriweather.
  • Bode: The literal enemy? No.
  • Vince: Bode, come on. You gotta think about this.

After that tense back and forth, Bode makes his anger at his parents very clear. He explains that they’re going against what they’ve taught him, and that clearly has him fed up, as he said:

No, we don’t give in to bullies. We don’t empower them. You taught me that.

After that, Bode walks out, Vince looks back at him, and Sharon looks both sad and stressed. So, clearly, this is a tough time for the Leones. Therefore, I’m worried about Bode fighting this fight right now.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
From currently airing shows, like Fire Country and Ghosts, to old hits like The Good Wife and NCIS, Paramount+ has all of CBS's best projects. It has so much more than that, too, and you can access it all with a subscription. Plans start at $7.99 per month.

View Deal

Without His Parents’ Help, I Worry Bode Might Be Taking On Too Much By Himself

Now, let’s think about this. After Birch’s death and Manny’s mystery illness, Sharon was able to help strike a deal that sort of fixed the problems Three Rock was facing. However, to do all that and free Manny, Kevin Alejandro’s character had to sign an NDA, and I’d imagine other characters – like Sharon and Eve – had to too. That makes it legally challenging for any of them to fight back.

Read More About Fire Country

Max Thieriot as Bode looking forward on Fire Country.

(Image credit: Darko Sikman/CBS )

CBS Just Renewed Nine Shows, Including Fire Country And NCIS, But It's Ghosts That Got The Best News

Bode is deeply upset about this, and he decided to fight back himself, as this clip illustrates. However, it would appear that he did this behind his parents’ backs, and it could do more harm than good.

While Bode always acts with the best intentions, he’s also reckless and likely has no idea how to fight a major corporation effectively. So, I fear he’s going to cause more harm than good, and Sharon and Vince clearly think that too.

So, yeah, I’m concerned about what this could lead to. However, I’m also here for someone trying to fight the good fight. Therefore, let’s cross our fingers and hope Bode, Sharon and Vince can get on the same page during this episode that will air on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS so they can put a stop to Oxalta and save Three Rock.

TOPICS
Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

Ghosts Nearly Cast One Of Abbott Elementary's Standout Stars, And I Can't Decide Which Show Would Be More Different Had It Happened

Chicago Fire May Have Just Lost A Firefighter, And More Cast Departures Are On The Way

The Funny Way Will Smith Trolled Bad Boys Co-Star Martin Lawrence On His Birthday
See more latest
Most Popular
Will Smith takes aim while moving forward as Martin Lawrence supports him in Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
The Funny Way Will Smith Trolled Bad Boys Co-Star Martin Lawrence On His Birthday
Ghosts realizing that Sam can see them in the show Ghosts.
Ghosts Nearly Cast One Of Abbott Elementary's Standout Stars, And I Can't Decide Which Show Would Be More Different Had It Happened
Issa Rae takes a phone call with a mildly positive expression in Black Mirror S7 E3 - &quot;Hotel Reverie.&quot;
Issa Rae Shared Her Opinion On How Hotel Reverie Wraps, And It Reminds Me Of Another Black Mirror Episode I Think Fans Misread
Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler in Law &amp; Order: Organized Crime Season 5
Law And Order: Organized Crime Star Told Us What's 'More Realistic' About Season 5 On Peacock, And Now Stabler's Accident Seems A Lot Scarier
David Eigenberg in Chicago Fire Season 13x18
Chicago Fire May Have Just Lost A Firefighter, And More Cast Departures Are On The Way
Anna Lambe in North of North.
Surprise Breakout Hit North Of North Cracked Netflix's Top 10, And The Lead Actress Shared How It Makes Her Feel
From left to right: Scarlett Johansson looking shocked and Chris Evans looking a bit concerned in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
Chris Evans Pens Sweet Tribute To ‘Older Sibling’ Scarlett Johansson, And Now I Really Need To See Them Team Up For Another Movie
Maggie Wheeler as Janice on Friends
Oh My God! Friends' Crew Had To Hide Janice Before Her Entrances On Set, And The Actress Explained Why
David Thewlis as Sherlock in Sherlock and Daughter
How To Watch Sherlock And Daughter Online And Stream Every Episode Of The CW Mystery Series From Anywhere
Cate Blanchett, Ariana Greenblatt, and the rest of the Borderlands cast.
Borderlands’ Eli Roth Did Not Hold Back About The Box Office Response To His Movie: ‘That Was An Experience’