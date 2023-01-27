Mayor Of Kingstown’s Taylor Handley Gushes Over Jeremy Renner, And The ‘Brotherly Love’ Both The Actors And Characters Share
Taylor Handley reflects on working with Jeremy Renner.
It was pretty epic to see Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler kicking ass and taking names as the McLusky brothers in the first episode of Mayor of Kingstown. However, following the tragic death of Chandler’s character in the first episode, the brotherly relationship that has been around through the first two seasons of the show is between Renner and Taylor Handley, who plays the youngest of the McLusky brothers Kyle. Now, Handley is opening up to CinemaBlend about his relationship with the show’s lead actor, and the “brotherly love” their characters share.
Taylor Handley Gushes About Working With Jeremy Renner
While chatting about the upcoming second season of Mayor of Kingstown, Handley talked about how his relationship with Renner has evolved from Season 1 to Season 2. He also mentioned, that working with the Wind River star was a dream come true.
Hugh Dillon, the show’s co-creator, said a similar thing about Renner. While discussing how relieved he was when Renner sent him a video after his snow plow accident, Dillon also explained that the actor is “relentless,” “driven,” and “wants to find that honesty.” He also explained that Renner’s performance in Season 2 is incredible and transformative, comparing him to Robert DeNiro in Raging Bull.
Handley had another take on Renner’s nuanced performance in Season 2, and the brotherly dynamic the two share, he said:
It’s so exciting to know we’ll be seeing more of Kyle and Mikes’ relationship in Season 2, especially after the traumatic prison riot at the end of Season 1. And based on what Handley said, he’s also super excited about how his character’s relationship with his older brother has grown.
Taylor Handley Discusses Kyle and Mikes’ Relationship On Mayor Of Kingstown
When it comes to the characters Handley and Renner play on screen, the actor behind Kyle was clear about how much they love each other, saying:
While we did see a lot of Mike and Kyle together in Season 1, they were both on different paths with only the occasional crossover. However, Handley said we’ll be seeing more of them together in Season 2, and not only that, because of the traumatic events of Season 1, they'll be more supportive than ever.
I know I’m super curious and excited to see the two together more on-screen. To me, the familial aspect of Mayor of Kingstown is one of the best parts of the show, and after everything Kyle, Mike and the McLuskys have been through it’s nice to see that when the world is seemingly against them, they have each other.
This was a point Handley touched on as well, saying the brothers always have “each other’s backs, no matter what.”
As Mayor of Kingstown gets further into its second season, and Aiden Gillen’s big bad crime boss Milo becomes a bigger part of the picture, it’ll be nice to see Kyle and Mike supporting each other even more. It’s also wonderful to hear Handley talk about his relationship with Renner and how much he loves working with him, while the Avengers star recovers from his accident.
Dillon has talked about plans for Season 3 of Kingstown, and with Renner on his way back to full health, and Handley speaking so positively about working with the actor, I’d love to see more of the McLusky brothers kicking ass and taking names on this Taylor Sheridan show for years to come.
If you are interested in watching Mayor of Kingstown, the new episodes drop every Sunday according to the 2023 TV schedule, and all you need is a Paramount+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.