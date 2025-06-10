Michael Cera Has Some Thoughts About All Those Bugs He Had To Hold During The Phoenician Scheme
Michael Cera has his hands full of creepy crawlies in the new Wes Anderson movie.
My personal tolerance for insects, arachnids and other kinds of bugs is so minimal that I don’t even like thinking about them, lest I conjure phantom sensations of them crawling on my arms and legs. Clearly I am not cut out to be an actor who would potentially have to perform a scene in a film with any number creepy crawlies – but I suppose that means I have a special admiration for Michael Cera, who found a fascinating way to think about the creatures while handling them in the making of The Phoenician Scheme.
In the new Wes Anderson movie, Cera plays Bjørn Lund, a tutor and administrative assistant to Benicio del Toro’s Zsa-Zsa Korda with a background in entomology, and an expression of the character’s specialty in the film is that he is frequently featured handling various insects and spiders. I asked him about the experience late last month during the virtual press day for The Phoenician Scheme (paired with del Toro and Mia Threapleton), and he noted that he did have a bit of fear at the start, but he became for comfortable when he changed his mind set about them:
If I step outside of my phobia temporarily, I suppose I can recognize the vulnerability of the insects. They can be fast and venomous, but they are also tiny and fragile. We have the expression “squashed like a bug” for a reason. On film sets, they have special handlers who are employed to ensure their care, so Michael Cera’s feeling of responsibility toward them while they are in his hands makes sense as well.
It certainly also helped the actor that his scenes in The Phoenician Scheme don’t feature him getting swarmed or covered; he handles the different bugs in the manor of a scientist/tutor. There’s a sequence where he handles a tarantula (the ultimate “no way” for me), but Cera intimated that he was calm because it was calm:
Mia Threapleton went as far as to call the tarantula “quite sweet” and remembered that it had a name – but couldn’t recall exactly what it was.
If you haven’t yet seen Michael Cera’s bug handling for yourself, The Phoenician Scheme is now playing in theaters everywhere – the film featuring an outstanding cast that includes not just Cera, Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton, but also Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Jeffrey Wright, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, and more.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.