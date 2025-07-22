Nikki Bella Opened Up About Co-Parenting With Artem Chigvintsev After A Fan Questioned If Her Son ‘Ever’ Sees Her
The former DWTS partners share custody.
It’s been almost a year since the incident between the WWE’s Nikki Bella and Dancing with the Stars’ Artem Chigvintsev that led to his arrest on domestic violence charges and their divorce soon after. While she’s definitely made efforts to maintain privacy through the very public breakup, Bella recently opened up about how co-parenting with her ex-husband has been, as she defended herself to a fan who questioned how much time she spends with her child.
Nikki Garcia (who uses the stage name Nikki Bella) has opened up a few times about what she learned from her split from Artem Chigvintsev, as well as what she’s looking for in a man, but now she’s given some rare insight into her shared custody agreement with the DWTS pro after a fan called her parenting into question. It all started when Garcia slammed a fan who asked if her son Matteo “ever” saw her. She responded to the comment, writing (via E! News):
One aspect of the split that Nikki Bella has addressed since last August is how her tough persona as a pro wrestler [don’t miss our WWE Evolution predictions] has caused people to cast her as a “villain” in her divorce. This fan’s query is likely exactly the kind of criticism she was talking about, as they appeared to assume that Bella posting about work on social media meant that she wasn't spending any time with Matteo, who will turn 5 later this month.
She continued to address the situation in an Instagram Story, where she let fans in on how co-parenting is going with Artem Chigvintsev. She wrote:
After everything they’ve been through, it’s great to hear that The Traitors alum and Artem Chigvintsev have a “great” system in place. It sounds like her ex-husband is flexible, too, and while she typically has Matteo for most of the week, the professional dancer is able to keep him more when she has business to do.
Nikki Garcia urged fans not to jump to conclusions just because she doesn’t post a lot of photos with her son, saying that she will share “certain moments every now and then” but also wants to protect Matteo’s privacy. She concluded:
Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev broke up after an incident August 29, 2024, that led to the dancer’s arrest on domestic violence charges. Prosecutors later dropped the charges, and Chigvintsev has insisted he was “not violent” with his wife.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While the former couple has gone through some tough times, it’s good to hear that they’ve apparently settled into a good co-parenting routine a year later — even if fans don’t always see it.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.