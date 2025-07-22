See Katie Holmes And Joshua Jackson's Sweet On Set Reunion More Than 20 Years After Dawson's Creek Ended

Dawson’s Creek may have ended over 20 years ago, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t still have a soft spot for the ensemble. The tight-knit Dawson’s Creek cast has remained close over the years, even reuniting for the 20th anniversary of the show , and discussions of a revival have been rumored. Whether or not a reboot is on the horizon is still in question; however, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are finding a way to work together regardless. That became even clearer as they were seen on set together for their new project, and there's a lot to be excited about.

Recent photos showed the duo on the set of their new movie, Happy Hours, which is filming in New York City. The two looked like they were having a great time talking and laughing like no time had passed. They were both either really into their characters or just enjoying their time together, as it’s been a while since the two have collaborated in such a capacity. It seems like the chemistry never left them, and they are channeling this energy into their upcoming film. You can see the behind-the-scenes moment below:

(Image credit: Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

What I love about these photos is how happy they both look. The camera doesn’t appear to be rolling, so this likely took place during some actor talk between scenes, or it's just two people catching up after not working together for a number of years. Actors often talk about what a pleasure it is to work with your friends, and this pleasure is evident based on the picture. I can’t wait to see what Happy Hours has in store for Dawson’s Creek fans, and if there will be any nods to their previous collaboration that made both of them stars.

According to Deadline , Happy Hours is actually set to become a trilogy, with Holmes expected to write, direct, and star in all three films. The movies will follow a couple, played by Jackson and Holmes, who navigate their relationship while also dealing with life’s challenges. The story will also follow the young lovers who reconnect as adults through a shared desire to pursue something more together. Along with the Dawson’s Creek alumni, the cast will also include Weeds star Mary-Louise Parker and Crazy Rich Asians’ Constance Wu.

While it’s not a Dawson’s Creek revival (for now), it’s still exciting to see these stars come back together.

They have both been busy since the show ended, with Holmes acting in Batman Begins, Logan Lucky, and Ray Donovan, and Jackson taking on popular shows like Doctor Odyssey, The Fringe, and The Affair.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Hulu offers a wide variety of content. From newer ABC shows like Doctor Odyssey to classics like Dawson's Creek, it has a little something for everyone. You can start out with a month-long free trial and then pay $9.99 per month to keep the subscription.

With Holmes’s recent venture into indie filmmaking, it’s exciting to see some of her friends singing on to her projects and supporting her while she embarks on her behind-the-camera journey. And honestly, I can’t think of a better actor by her side than Joshua Jackson.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors