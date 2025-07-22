Does Eve Teschmacher Really Have Shrimp Toes? James Gunn Has A 'Spoiler' Answer To The Weirdest Superman Question

Spoilers for Superman lie ahead, so read on at your own discretion.

The 2025 movie release, Superman, is filled with plenty of action, and it’s also chock full of humor. There are a few funny bone-tickling, running gags throughout the film, and one of them involves Lex Luthor’s girlfriend, Eve Teschmacher. It’s claimed at multiple points in the movie that Eve has odd-looking toes, which are compared to those of a mutant. At one point, it’s even said that her digits look like old shrimp. Now, writer/director James Gunn is clarifying whether that’s truly the case.

It’s revealed in the DCU movie that Eve has been leaking information about Lex’s dealings to Jimmy Olsen, with whom she’s developed romantic feelings for. Yet Jimmy isn't too keen on getting involved with Eve and is apparently thrown off by her feet. That disdain is so strong that Olsen even has Eve marked in her phone as “Mutant Toes.” Ultimately, audiences never actually get to see Eve’s feet during the film, though. On that note, after being asked on Threads about seeing Eve’s toes, James Gunn dropped a funny “spoiler”:

Spoiler: her toes are pretty normal. Jimmy has issues.

The joke about the toes was funny enough on its own but, now, it’s even more laugh-worthy, considering that Jimmy is apparently over-exaggerating. What this might be is simply a case of Jimmy being way too picky, as he tries to come up with reasons that he shouldn’t link up with Eve. It’s honestly funny to see the boyishly charming Olsen do what he can to avoid the advances of the beautiful, selfie-taking Teschmacher. Then again, given Jimmy’s luck with the ladies, he may prefer to just play the field.

More on Superman (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures) Superman Flies High At The Weekend Box Office Again And Crosses A Big Milestone

Ahead of Superman’s premiere, a promotional video involving the Daily Planet suggested that the DCU’s version of Jimmy Olsen would be a ladies man. That was evidenced by the fact that Olsen had a photo on his desk that showed him with his arms around a few lovely-looking young women. What’s particularly funny is that Jimmy himself (who’s played perfectly by Skyler Gisondo) tries to downplay all of this. Nevertheless, like Lois Lane, I’m still left wondering, “how do you do it,” Jimmy?

Olsen’s magnetism certainly seems to have hooked Eve, who’s still clinging to him (figuratively and literally) by the end of the film. Sara Sampaio, who plays Teschmacher in the film, actually spoke to CinemaBlend about why Eve is obsessed with Jimmy. In Sampaio’s opinion, Eve is kind of shaken off balance by Jimmy and says he’s the first person to tell the character ‘no,’ when she needs to hear it. Aside from that, Sampaio also says Olsen is a “short king” and is endearing.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

DC content, including Superman TV shows and movies, are all available on HBO Max. Pay $9.99 a month for the streamer's With Ads plan, with three tiers in all available to customers. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

I can’t argue with the notion that Jimmy Olsen is a nice guy in the DCU (and in many other comics, films and TV shows). That makes it all the more interesting that he seems so humorously repulsed by Eve, especially her toes. Based on the end of Superman, Eve may have finally nabbed her man, though there’s a bit of ambiguity. I’m eager to see what lies ahead for those two and, of course, I’m also curious as to whether or not Jimmy will ever admit that Eve’s toes don’t actually look like shrimp.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Superman is now playing in theaters nationwide, so head to the cinema to check out the thrills, humor and heart it has to offer. Fans can also check out other variations of Jimmy Olsen by streaming other DC movies and TV shows with an HBO Max subscription.