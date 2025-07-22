Marvel Stars Rocked Futuristic Retro Looks At Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Premiere (And I’m Obsessed)

One of the biggest movies to kick off Marvel’s Phase Six is the MCU’s newest movie, Fantastic Four: First Steps . Based on the FF trailer , the 2025 movie release not only stands apart due to its stellar casting, Galactus, and H.E.R.B.I.E., but also for taking place in the 1960s. Considering the Fantastic Four franchise is having a retro makeover in its third reboot, Marvel stars have rocked the film’s world premiere with futuristic retro looks that I’m completely obsessed with.

Having Fantastic Four: First Steps set in an alternate futuristic 1960s might be one of the coolest concepts Marvel has thought of. The comic-specific reasons for taking place in this retro era are a big nod to Marvel creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, who brought to us the MCU’s First Family. Not to mention, the retro-future concept would bring something new to the upcoming Marvel movie and a resurgence of the ‘60s.

Method dressing is the trendiest look to let the cameras know what movie premiere they’re attending. From Barbie’s Margot Robbie starting the red carpet trend to Superman ’s Rachel Brosnahan’s newspaper dress , actors are turning their glamorous outfits into movie teasers.

With Fantastic Four: First Steps having a futuristic 1960s glow, Marvel fans made sure to do the same thing at the world premiere of the superhero flick. Check out Vanessa Kirby looking beautiful in blue below:

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Vanessa Kirby already proved to us that blue was her color with her out-of-this-world dress at Fantastic Four’s UK Launch event. But the actress’s maternity-style mesh dress is a whole other level of gorgeous. Designed by Sarah Burton, Kirby was showcasing Sue Storm’s signature blue attire with her high-neck, long-sleeved dress featuring a cute ruffled hem at the bottom. The Oscar nominee’s elegant, classy attire sure isn’t making her invisible on the red carpet.

Pedro Pascal kept it classy himself, looking like he stepped out of a black-and-white movie from the Golden Age of Hollywood. Look at the leading man busting out in the white jacket and dapper polka-dotted scarf:

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Holding up a peace sign, Pedro Pascal knows how to make a red carpet entrance. Fashioning Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann, The Last of Us actor was wearing a white-collared jacket with black trousers. However, you can’t argue that Pascal’s standout features are his red flower pin and his black-and-white polka-dotted scarf, which brought playfulness and personality to his look.

Last but not least, there’s another Marvel star who made her way to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion— Doctor Strange 2’s Xochitl Gomez! Take a look at the Los Angeles native’s nostalgic ensemble that looks straight out of a ‘60s fashion magazine:

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

Dressed head to toe in white, Xochitl Gomez is totally chic with a two-piece ensemble that consists of a collared top with a center cut-out and a matching mini skirt. She’s also completing her look rocking those platform heels and high hair assembled with a thick headband you’d normally see in that era. Now, that’s how you represent The Swinging Sixties.