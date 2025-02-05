‘We Did Leave The Door Open With Her’: NCIS’ Rocky Carroll Shared His Thoughts With Us About How Vance’s Girlfriend Should Be Brought Back
More Vance and Lena, please.
Rocky Carroll has shined on the directorial front twice so far on NCIS Season 22, the latest being “Baker’s Man,” which aired last week on the 2025 TV schedule. However, when it comes to his character, NCIS Director Leon Vance, arguably the character’s biggest episodes so far this season has been “Foreign Bodies,” where we reunited with his sorta-girlfriend Lena Paulsen, played by Marem Hassler. By the end of that episode, Vance and Lena had entered into a more official romantic relationship, which left me hopeful that we’ll be seeing more of her. When that will happen is hard to say, but Carroll did share his thoughts with CinemaBlend about how he envisions this could happen.
During my recent conversation with Rocky Carroll, which also included him discussing where Vance stands with new NCIS Deputy Director Gabriel LaRoche, I asked the actor about if his character’s relationship with Lena would be explored more this season, and he started off by saying:
“Foreign Bodies” marked Lena’s second appearance in NCIS, having been introduced in the Season 20’s “Guardian” as an agent for the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), i.e. the Federal Intelligence Service (stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription if you need a refresher). She and Vance had been in a casual, no-strings relationship whenever their paths crossed, and for most of her Season 22 reappearance, they continued to get along wonderfully. By the end of the episode, Vance realized he wanted something more out of her relationship with Lena, and she agreed, which she demonstrated by giving him a key to her new apartment in New York.
So now Leon Vance and Lena Paulsen are officially an item, though it’s more of a long-distance thing due to their respective careers. But as Rocky Carroll has been on NCIS for over a decade and a half, and he’s certain that for Lena to start recurring on the series, she’d need to be involved in a larger story rather than be around simply for romance’s sake. The actor continued:
NCIS Season 22 only just resumed airing, but like Rocky Carroll said, the cast and crew are already in the midst of planning out the season’s final episodes. So unless Lena Paulsen is being written into one of those, it’s unlikely we’ll see her again in Season 22. That just gives extra incentive for CBS to renew NCIS for its 23rd season, and Carroll is looking forward to exploring more of Vance’s relationship with Lena, provided she’ll also be able to continue putting her skills as an agent to good use.
Fortunately for those of you who enjoy watching romance on NCIS, it was revealed in “Baker’s Man” that Nick Torres is dating Robin Knight, and with their relationship benefitting from the events of “For Better or Worse,” hopefully we’ll see more of this crazy kids together. Season 22 will also continue to explore Alden Parker’s Lily mystery and flesh out the “flight plan” for the Kansas City mob.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
